The Elusive Secret To Shatteringly Crispy Calamari
If you see fried calamari on any restaurant menu, that basket of golden seafood is always going to be a top-tier appetizer. With a crisp coating of batter around tender seafood, that has just enough ocean flavor without being too fishy, it's a crowd pleaser for even the most seafood-averse diners. It's also a restaurant favorite because it's not something that a lot of people make at home and feels like something you need to treat yourself to. Well, it's time to end that and get you making restaurant-quality crispy and crunchy fried calamari in the comfort of your own kitchen. To do that, we reached out to an expert on the matter, Donatella Arpaia, the celebrity chef and owner of NOMA Beach in Coral Gables, Miami, to ask for her secrets to get perfectly crispy calamari.
Arpaia helped us out with every part of the calamari frying process. Starting with the breading, she told us to not go overboard and said, "For me, less is more!" She explained that for as much as the frying adds, it's really still about the seafood. Arpaia said, "I want the calamari to shine, not get lost in a heavy breading." She also thinks outside the box a bit with how she fries her calamari, with both the oils she uses and the temperature she cooks at. But every one of these steps — from the flour Arpaia uses to the frying method — is something you can easily do yourself if the mood for fried calamari strikes.
Use a light blend of fine flours for thin and crispy calamari breading
Arpaia told us that she uses a blend of different flours to achieve the lightness she wants, explaining, "It's all about the right balance of textures." To do that, she reaches for two Italian favorites, saying, "I use about 70% double zero flour and 30% fine semolina flour." Double zero flour is a little less common on American store shelves, but it's considered the gold-standard of flour for making pasta and pizza. It is some of the most finely-ground flour that you can buy and is almost powder-like in consistency, which will contribute to that thin, shattering texture Arpaia is aiming for. Semolina flour, much like cornmeal, will add extra crunch and is a little more coarse.
When it comes to secret ingredients Arpaia revealed, "I add a touch of baking powder for extra crispiness, along with cayenne and paprika for a bit of heat and flavor." She also suggests occasionally adding polenta, which she says gives calamari "a nice golden hue." There are also a few ingredients that Arpaia avoids. She told us, "Garlic powder can be great, but only if it's top quality; otherwise, I skip it." And don't be tempted to reach for breadings other than flour. Apaia says, "I avoid panko or breadcrumbs because they can take away from the delicate crispiness I'm aiming for."
Fry calamari at lower temperatures in olive oil to get a rich and juicy result
Arpaia uses an oil that isn't always recommended for frying but which suits her recipe. She told us, "In my restaurant, I go for a blended olive oil." Olive oil is sometimes avoided in deep frying because it has a lower smoke point than other oils and can break down at high temperatures, but blended olive oils don't have as low of a smoke point as extra virgin, and Arpaia also frys at lower temperatures, so it works. As she explains, blended olive oil "adds richness without the risk of burning, and I always fry in small batches."
For that frying temperature, Arpaia says, "The typical recommendation is frying at 350–375 degrees Fahrenheit to get a nice crisp, but I like to keep it a bit lower — around 300–325 degrees Fahrenheit." She explained to us, "This helps the calamari stay moist while still getting a crispy exterior." But heed her advice about small batches, because she warns, "Every time you drop calamari into the oil, it lowers the temperature, so you need to be meticulous about monitoring and adjusting."
Once your calamari is golden brown and ready to be served, Arpaia only has one piece of advice left. She says, "I love finishing with lemon zest and a touch of good quality Maldon salt for that perfect pop of flavor. And serve immediately!" We don't think that last part will be a problem for anyone.