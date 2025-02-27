The Elusive Secret To Shatteringly Crispy Calamari

If you see fried calamari on any restaurant menu, that basket of golden seafood is always going to be a top-tier appetizer. With a crisp coating of batter around tender seafood, that has just enough ocean flavor without being too fishy, it's a crowd pleaser for even the most seafood-averse diners. It's also a restaurant favorite because it's not something that a lot of people make at home and feels like something you need to treat yourself to. Well, it's time to end that and get you making restaurant-quality crispy and crunchy fried calamari in the comfort of your own kitchen. To do that, we reached out to an expert on the matter, Donatella Arpaia, the celebrity chef and owner of NOMA Beach in Coral Gables, Miami, to ask for her secrets to get perfectly crispy calamari.

Arpaia helped us out with every part of the calamari frying process. Starting with the breading, she told us to not go overboard and said, "For me, less is more!" She explained that for as much as the frying adds, it's really still about the seafood. Arpaia said, "I want the calamari to shine, not get lost in a heavy breading." She also thinks outside the box a bit with how she fries her calamari, with both the oils she uses and the temperature she cooks at. But every one of these steps — from the flour Arpaia uses to the frying method — is something you can easily do yourself if the mood for fried calamari strikes.