2 Types Of Beer That Pair Perfectly With Carne Asada

Nothing hits the spot quite like a juicy carne asada taco with that perfect level of char — except, of course, when you wash it down with a refreshing beer. Carne asada, essentially grilled beef steaks marinated in lime juice and spices, is a beloved Mexican dish enjoyed all over the United States. It's flavorful, versatile, and it makes for one of the best taco and beer pairings. To find the best booze combination, we spoke with Alexis Valera, the executive chef at Impression Moxché by Secrets in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, who recommends two different options.

"[Try] a brown ale or even a stout," he advises, noting that "malty beers enhance the flavors of the meat, thanks to the contrast with the salt, wood, and smoky notes." Additionally, the malt also helps cool off any extra spice, while the roasted undertones complement the charred edges from the grill. Some even use beer to marinate carne asada, but an accompanying glass will do just fine.