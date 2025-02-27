2 Types Of Beer That Pair Perfectly With Carne Asada
Nothing hits the spot quite like a juicy carne asada taco with that perfect level of char — except, of course, when you wash it down with a refreshing beer. Carne asada, essentially grilled beef steaks marinated in lime juice and spices, is a beloved Mexican dish enjoyed all over the United States. It's flavorful, versatile, and it makes for one of the best taco and beer pairings. To find the best booze combination, we spoke with Alexis Valera, the executive chef at Impression Moxché by Secrets in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, who recommends two different options.
"[Try] a brown ale or even a stout," he advises, noting that "malty beers enhance the flavors of the meat, thanks to the contrast with the salt, wood, and smoky notes." Additionally, the malt also helps cool off any extra spice, while the roasted undertones complement the charred edges from the grill. Some even use beer to marinate carne asada, but an accompanying glass will do just fine.
More about brown ales and stouts
There are quite a few differences between light and dark beer. A brown ale is a dark, medium-to-low-bodied beer that originated in Great Britain. Made with more malt and fewer hops than pale ales, brown ales have notes of chocolate and caramel with a mild bitterness. While one of the most recognizable stouts in the world might be a pint of Irish Guinness, stouts also have roots in British culture. These dark, full-bodied beers are part of the ale family, but they are thicker with a deeper, toastier flavor that resembles the tones of coffee and chocolate.
When the marinade has lower citrus levels, a stout pairs especially well with carne asada. Additionally, the rich flavors of a stout complement the more caramelized taste of the grilled meat. In fact, that's true of a brown ale as well. Porter, a beer similar to both brown ale and stout but with a more burnt taste, may be another excellent pairing option. However, any darker, malt-forward beer will enhance the bold flavors of this iconic Mexican dish.