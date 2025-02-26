5 Tomato Soup Alternatives That Perfectly Complement Grilled Cheese
As satisfying as the ultimate grilled cheese recipe might be when served with a steaming cup of the best homemade tomato soup, there are plenty of other options if you are looking to upgrade your meal. While you can revamp this classic favorite by switching up your cheese, experimenting with different kinds of bread, or adding interesting ingredients to build taste and texture, different soup pairings may be the best bet to make the most out of your next lunch hour.
Grilled cheese sandwiches made with Swiss, gouda, or goat cheese served alongside bowls of butternut squash soup, filling spoonfuls of chili, or meaty bites of bacon-topped chowder can turn an expected meal into a spread that you can serve with the confidence of a trained chef. Thankfully, none of our suggestions require any culinary training, but you will feel like a professional once you sink your teeth into the cheesy pieces of toasted, seasoned bread that have been dipped into one of these flavorful soups. Get the napkins ready; you're in for a treat.
Chili presents the easy taste of comfort
The best chili recipes are delicious, but they will likely be even better when served with a gooey grilled cheese pulled hot off the grill. The subtle whispers of smoke that a crispy grilled cheese can offer when combined with the earthy heat of chili is a match made in culinary heaven. Plus, with so many ways to customize this captivating duo, you won't need to look far to put together a tasty lunch or dinner with minimal prep work.
Experiment with complementary ingredients by using the cheese that you already use to garnish bowls of chili to make your grilled cheese sandwiches. Or, take time to add a light dusting of smoked paprika powder onto one of the surfaces of your toast before sandwiching pieces together. Lovers of all things hot and spicy may want to make a sweet and spicy grilled cheese with drizzles of hot honey, or step on the pedal to Flavortown with this pimento grilled cheese recipe, ideally served with a vegan 3-bean chili mixed with fire-roasted crushed tomatoes. Set out bowls for guests to garnish as they please and encourage the customization of sandwiches with an assortment of cheeses and sauces to mix and match.
French onion soup doesn't require a special occasion
French onion soup is captivating on its own, but even a thing of beauty can be built upon. Such is the case with the marriage of French onion soup and a perfectly toasted grilled cheese sandwich. This is a combination that doubles down on all that is good in the culinary world: Gooey, melty cheese served steaming and seasoned to perfection before being dunked into a bowl of cheese-topped soup. The gratifying snap of a crunchy piece of cheesy sandwich that has been submerged into an oniony, beefy broth is the kind of high note that can easily end a day on.
Try pairing Gruyère cheese with toasted pieces of Italian bread and tuck caramelized onions into your sandwich. More is more when it comes to this beautiful plating, so feel free to add slivers of Parmesan to the outside of your grilled cheese for a final toast in a skillet. Additionally, crown your bowl of soup with these keto Parmesan crisps before serving. Even the French didn't see this coming.
Treat yourself with roasted butternut squash soup
Another tomato soup alternative may be a spoonful of roasted butternut squash soup, which can offer just the right amount of sweetness as the perfect companion to a savory grilled cheese sandwich. However, for those who find themselves catering to a persistent sweet tooth (we feel you), a sweeter grilled cheese recipe can be prepared to match. Butternut squash pairs well with sage, rosemary, nutmeg, cinnamon, and maple syrup, so embrace these ingredients to create a sweeter-leaning meal.
To blur the lines between treat and lunch, use goat or ricotta cheese as your sandwich filling and top filled soup bowls with sprinkles of candied pecans or walnuts for a final flourish. Those craving a more savory meal can garnish both soup and sandwich platings with bacon crumbles, chili flakes, or spoonfuls of chili crisp for a meal that will leave no craving unaddressed. Alternatively, make grilled cheese sandwiches with white cheddar and quick traces of balsamic vinegar for a unique grilled cheese topping combo that will be begging for a repeat once it's been dipped into the warm soup and sampled.
Try a bacon-infused chowder
If you have tried using bacon grease as your savory ingredient swap for grilled cheese sandwiches, you know where we are heading. Incorporating bacon into creamy soups can allow your dish to come to life when matched with gooey, cheesy bites of buttery bread. As soon as you sink your teeth into this combination, you may forget that tomato soup has always been the default. A rich, creamy chowder recipe made with slivers of bacon is the savory surprise many of us delight in, and when served alongside a sliced grilled cheese made with slices of Swiss or cheddar cheese, you will have all the makings of a meal that ticks the boxes of gastronomic satisfaction.
The goal here is to keep both soup and sandwich recipes fresh and warming, so match lighter cheeses with heavier chowder recipes or experiment by using different kinds of bread for your sandwiches. Freshly chopped garden herbs can be used to top both sandwiches and soup bowls for not only an added pop of color but also an extra bite of freshness as well. Not a fan of bacon? Pair seafood chowder with a blue cheese sandwich or reach for an aged cheddar to complement a creamy New England clam chowder.
A meat-free chickpea stew is sure to delight
Filling meals don't have to include bacon, and our Moroccan chickpea stew is proof. Not only can this gratifying, meat-free dish be served on its own, but the flavorful vegetable-based recipe is ripe for grilled cheese dipping. Gouda cheese pairs well with the flavors that cumin and cinnamon provide. You could also try making a grilled cheese sandwich with a quick swipe of homemade cilantro pesto to bring this meal to life. Slices of muenster cheese or combined shreds of cheddar and havarti will make for a cheesy mixture that is perfect for sopping up every last drop in your soup bowl.
For an even more satisfying dipping experience, turn your grilled cheese sandwiches into snackable soldiers or try this viral sandwich cutting hack that recommends slicing your meal into thirds. We also encourage a smattering of tomato jam on the sandwich bread to bring a touch of sweetness to this veggie-based meal. With a recipe this reliably good, Meatless Mondays are covered.