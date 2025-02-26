The McDonald's Hack For An Instant Orange Creamsicle Drink

By James Andersen
orange creamsicle drink with ice cream and fresh oranges Rimma Bondarenko/Shutterstock

For all the hubbub over iconic menu items, limited-time releases, and seasonal favorites, sometimes nothing beats a good fast food hack, especially at McDonalds. Pairing iconic menu items gives way to creativity and invention, birthing new and exciting culinary creations like the Mc10:35, Crunchy Double, and a McDouble with Big Mac sauce. Fans of McDonald's desserts can add another hack to the list — and it takes just two ingredients.

While it doesn't yet appear to have a cool name, the hack involves ordering an orange soda and a vanilla soft serve ice cream cone, turning the cone upside down into the soda, and swirling it to create a creamy orange creamsicle sort of milkshake. It's cold, it's sweet, and it's nostalgic, reminding customers of a certain age of taking their pocket change to the ice cream truck and buying a creamsicle on a hot day.

Assuming your local McDonald's has a functional ice cream machine, the two must-haves for this hack can be purchased for under $5. And making the hack is as easy as swirling the ice cream into the drink until blended thoroughly.

Down with the sweetness

McDonald's ice cream cone Wachiwit/Shutterstock

Not only is this hack inexpensive, but it's also delicious — and it's not the only ice cream/soft drink combo that has foodies buzzing. Last summer, a similar hack involving McDonald's vanilla soft serve and Taco Bell's Baja Blast went viral as the must-try sweet treat, offering an easy way to enjoy a creamy tropical drink. Fans of McDonald's soft serve and iced coffee can combine the two to make a Korean-inspired McBassett too. The American creation traces its origins to South Korea, where a chain of Paul Bassett coffee shops is known for its popular ice cream latte.

These ice cream/soda hacks may lack the visual appeal of a colorful ice cream sundae, piled high with every topping one could think of. But the combination of sugar with more sugar, and creaminess and carbonation, adds up to a delicious combination that combines the best of two worlds and is arguably one of the easiest fast food hacks to make.

