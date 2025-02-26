The McDonald's Hack For An Instant Orange Creamsicle Drink

For all the hubbub over iconic menu items, limited-time releases, and seasonal favorites, sometimes nothing beats a good fast food hack, especially at McDonalds. Pairing iconic menu items gives way to creativity and invention, birthing new and exciting culinary creations like the Mc10:35, Crunchy Double, and a McDouble with Big Mac sauce. Fans of McDonald's desserts can add another hack to the list — and it takes just two ingredients.

While it doesn't yet appear to have a cool name, the hack involves ordering an orange soda and a vanilla soft serve ice cream cone, turning the cone upside down into the soda, and swirling it to create a creamy orange creamsicle sort of milkshake. It's cold, it's sweet, and it's nostalgic, reminding customers of a certain age of taking their pocket change to the ice cream truck and buying a creamsicle on a hot day.

Assuming your local McDonald's has a functional ice cream machine, the two must-haves for this hack can be purchased for under $5. And making the hack is as easy as swirling the ice cream into the drink until blended thoroughly.