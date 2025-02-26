The McDonald's Hack For An Instant Orange Creamsicle Drink
For all the hubbub over iconic menu items, limited-time releases, and seasonal favorites, sometimes nothing beats a good fast food hack, especially at McDonalds. Pairing iconic menu items gives way to creativity and invention, birthing new and exciting culinary creations like the Mc10:35, Crunchy Double, and a McDouble with Big Mac sauce. Fans of McDonald's desserts can add another hack to the list — and it takes just two ingredients.
While it doesn't yet appear to have a cool name, the hack involves ordering an orange soda and a vanilla soft serve ice cream cone, turning the cone upside down into the soda, and swirling it to create a creamy orange creamsicle sort of milkshake. It's cold, it's sweet, and it's nostalgic, reminding customers of a certain age of taking their pocket change to the ice cream truck and buying a creamsicle on a hot day.
Assuming your local McDonald's has a functional ice cream machine, the two must-haves for this hack can be purchased for under $5. And making the hack is as easy as swirling the ice cream into the drink until blended thoroughly.
Down with the sweetness
Not only is this hack inexpensive, but it's also delicious — and it's not the only ice cream/soft drink combo that has foodies buzzing. Last summer, a similar hack involving McDonald's vanilla soft serve and Taco Bell's Baja Blast went viral as the must-try sweet treat, offering an easy way to enjoy a creamy tropical drink. Fans of McDonald's soft serve and iced coffee can combine the two to make a Korean-inspired McBassett too. The American creation traces its origins to South Korea, where a chain of Paul Bassett coffee shops is known for its popular ice cream latte.
These ice cream/soda hacks may lack the visual appeal of a colorful ice cream sundae, piled high with every topping one could think of. But the combination of sugar with more sugar, and creaminess and carbonation, adds up to a delicious combination that combines the best of two worlds and is arguably one of the easiest fast food hacks to make.