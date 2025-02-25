Why Olive Oil Absolutely Deserves A Spot On Your Cheese Board

No picnic, dinner party, or wine tasting is complete without a cheese board to congregate around. We have composed a list of tips for putting together the ultimate cheese board that include choosing cheeses, and the best garnishes, sauces, and drinks to pair them with. Fruit, jams, nuts, and charcuterie are par for the course, but we consulted an expert to think outside of the box. And who better to talk to about unique cheese board ideas than Dominick DiBartolomeo, owner of The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills? DiBartolomeo makes a convincing argument for why olive oil deserves a spot on your cheese board.

"Olive oil enhances the flavor of the cheese by adding richness and smoothness, can act as a finishing touch to bring out the cheese's nuances, and can even be used to marinate certain cheeses beforehand, infusing them with additional flavor." Just as you'd finish a white cheesy artichoke and spinach pizza with a drizzle of olive oil or use olive oil and herbs to marinate a block of feta, you can accompany an assortment of fresh and aged cheeses with olive oil.

DiBartolomeo says, "Olive oil can enhance the flavor of cheese by adding a smooth, savory element, often bringing out the cheese's natural sweetness and complexity." Read on for more advice on types of olive oil and specific cheese pairings.