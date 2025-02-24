The Worst Non-Alcoholic Beer By A Major US Brand

In a quest to cater to teetotaling friends at our next dinner party, our Tasting Table team set out to compare some of the non-alcoholic beers from major brands available in markets. We figure that just because a drink is devoid of alcohol doesn't mean it needs to skimp out on taste or mouthfeel. While there are some brands who prove that it is possible to savor a delicious NA beer, we also have to report that there are others who have failed to hit the mark when it comes to palatable pints sans alcohol.

Launched in 2020, Budweiser Zero held big promises for those looking for alcohol-free beers to sip. Sadly, expectations failed to meet reality. Presented side-by-side to an original Bud, the non-alcoholic version and the original are difficult to tell apart based on appearances alone. True, the NA brew is made with standard beer-making ingredients like barley malt, water, hops, rice, and natural flavorings, but the buck stops there. In a foreshadowing of what is to come, the aroma of the Bud's NA beer is light, and the taste leaves much to be desired.