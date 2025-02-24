The Worst Non-Alcoholic Beer By A Major US Brand
In a quest to cater to teetotaling friends at our next dinner party, our Tasting Table team set out to compare some of the non-alcoholic beers from major brands available in markets. We figure that just because a drink is devoid of alcohol doesn't mean it needs to skimp out on taste or mouthfeel. While there are some brands who prove that it is possible to savor a delicious NA beer, we also have to report that there are others who have failed to hit the mark when it comes to palatable pints sans alcohol.
Launched in 2020, Budweiser Zero held big promises for those looking for alcohol-free beers to sip. Sadly, expectations failed to meet reality. Presented side-by-side to an original Bud, the non-alcoholic version and the original are difficult to tell apart based on appearances alone. True, the NA brew is made with standard beer-making ingredients like barley malt, water, hops, rice, and natural flavorings, but the buck stops there. In a foreshadowing of what is to come, the aroma of the Bud's NA beer is light, and the taste leaves much to be desired.
Don't sacrifice experience when keeping alcohol out of the party
Cans of Budweiser Zero are fermented and sweet while delivering an aftertaste that we quite frankly wished would disappear much more quickly. The flavor of the drink envelops the mouth with artificial, if not chemical-tasting, notes that can be likened to some questionably-flavored carbonated drinks. Yes, the flavor is dense, but we can't say it is any kind of depth we'd like to experience with repeated sips or for a prolonged period of time.
We suppose that since this NA drink is low in calories, it might appeal to some revelers, but if you're looking for a better tasting alcohol-free brew that provides a pleasant drinking experience without any buzz, you have plenty of other options. For those wanting to simply sample the Budweiser beer to come up with their own conclusions, Bud Zero comes packaged in 12-ounce cans and bottles, and a 16-ounce can for those who want more liquid to try to put back.