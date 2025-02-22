The Frozen Meatball Brand You Can Take Right Out Of Your Cart
Frozen meatballs are supposed to make life easier, offering a quick and tasty protein boost without the prep. But some brands deliver on that promise better than others. In our ranking of eight popular frozen meatball brands, Armour Original Meatballs landed at the bottom. That's not to say they don't have their place; if you're looking for a budget option, they'll certainly do the job. But beyond that? They're on the smaller side, meaning you may need to add a few extra to your plate to feel satisfied.
The flavor? Our reviewer noted that they're not bad, but they don't stand out either — falling somewhere in the middle compared to the competition. The texture is passable but lacks the juiciness you might expect from a meatball. For this ranking, frozen meatball brands were selected based on availability at major grocery stores. Each was heated according to package instructions and tasted plain— no sauce, no extras — to focus on its true flavor.
Meatballs for every meal
On the other end of the spectrum, Johnsonville Homestyle Meatballs stood out for both their taste and quality ingredients, made with 100% premium cuts of pork and a signature spice blend. Our reviewer also noted their versatility — because when it comes to frozen meatballs, flexibility is key. And that's not just for meat lovers. With plant-based options on the rise, Gardein's Classic Meatless Meatballs proved to be a satisfying alternative, offering a well-seasoned bite and a firm texture. So, what if you've already got a bag of less than stellar frozen meatballs in your freezer? Instead of letting them go to waste, a few tweaks can help turn them into something worth eating.
For a sweet and savory bite, try cranberry glazed meatballs, where the tartness of the berries balances the rich flavor. If you're craving something hearty, a jambalaya-style meatball bake with orzo brings a bold, Southern inspired twist. Need an easy party snack? Broiled meatball skewers served solo or with roasted vegetables — for a fun, tapas-style dish. Want something smoky? Barbecue sauce or chipotle adobo can bring the heat. For a Mediterranean twist, toss them in garlic butter or a lemony tzatziki dip for an instant upgrade. Or, keep it simple with a splash of soy sauce, teriyaki, or hoisin to quickly add depth, giving them an Asian-inspired flavor. Frozen meatballS don't have to be a total loss — you just need to get creative with what's already in your pantry.