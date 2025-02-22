The Frozen Meatball Brand You Can Take Right Out Of Your Cart

Frozen meatballs are supposed to make life easier, offering a quick and tasty protein boost without the prep. But some brands deliver on that promise better than others. In our ranking of eight popular frozen meatball brands, Armour Original Meatballs landed at the bottom. That's not to say they don't have their place; if you're looking for a budget option, they'll certainly do the job. But beyond that? They're on the smaller side, meaning you may need to add a few extra to your plate to feel satisfied.

The flavor? Our reviewer noted that they're not bad, but they don't stand out either — falling somewhere in the middle compared to the competition. The texture is passable but lacks the juiciness you might expect from a meatball. For this ranking, frozen meatball brands were selected based on availability at major grocery stores. Each was heated according to package instructions and tasted plain— no sauce, no extras — to focus on its true flavor.