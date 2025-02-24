11 Best Electric Skillets, According To Customer Reviews
There are several reasons why you might be in the market for a new electric skillet. These small kitchen appliances can be a true lifesaver in the kitchen. For example, if you're cooking multiple recipes at the same time, an electric skillet could provide you with an extra cooking zone. They're also generally better at providing even and consistent heat than a stovetop. This can be a great asset when you're searing meat, cooking sauce, and more — you will have fewer worries that the dish will turn out as expected. Electric skillets are also portable. So, if you are going to an event, you could even bring your skillet to cook a meal there or keep something you already prepared hot.
Now that you're convinced that you need an electric skillet — if you weren't already — there's just one problem. How are you supposed to decide which model to get when there are so many options on the market? That's where we come in. We researched some of the top products on the market, considering features such as capacity, temperature settings, ease of cleaning, and material, to help us compile this list of our recommendations. We also closely considered customer reviews, and only included highly-rated products that had been reviewed by several hundred (often several thousand) customers. A more detailed explanation of our methodology can be found below. Now, read on to decide which electric skillet you want to add to your kitchen.
BELLA Copper Electric Skillet and Frying Pan
This copper electric skillet and frying pan from BELLA offers a lot of features that can help simplify your time in the kitchen, while also allowing you to cook nutritious and delicious meals for yourself, your family, or large gatherings. The 12-inch by 12-inch skillet is generously-sized (though, a bit smaller than some of our other recommendations) to help you cook full meals, appetizers, and more. It features a titanium ceramic nonstick interior. Not only does this material help prevent food from getting stuck, but it also offers faster cooker results and is free of PTFEs and PFOAs, the harmful chemicals which may be found in other coatings. The included temperature control probe inserts into the skillet, allowing you to adjust the heat setting between warm and 450 degrees Fahrenheit.
Customers overwhelmingly recommend this skillet. One feature that many praise is its heating capabilities. They share that it warms up quickly and provides even heat to help each dish cook to perfection. Several also see this skillet as a great value for the money, noting that it is both a reasonably priced and very useful addition to their kitchen. While most appreciate the overall functionality of the skillet, a few have some complaints about its designs. Particularly, they question the placement of the temperature probe, explaining that it is blocked by the handle. This can make it challenging to adjust the temperature as you are cooking a meal.
Purchase the BELLA Electric Skillet and Frying Pan at Amazon for $38.99
BLACK DECKER Electric Skillet
If you're looking for a large-capacity electric skillet, consider this model from BLACK+DECKER. While many other skillets on the market are 12 inches by 12 inches, it gives you even more space to cook with its 12-inch by 1-inch dimensions. The skillet offers a nonstick surface to prevent your foods from getting burnt on as you cook, while also keeping cleanup to a minimum. Once the temperature probe is plugged in, you can preheat the skillet and cook foods at temperatures up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit (a slightly lower temperature than what is offered by some other models). This model comes with a tempered glass lid, which enables you to monitor foods as they are cooking.
Based on customer reviews, this is a solid pick to consider adding to your kitchen. The vast majority of customers gave it a 4- or 5-star rating. One feature that stood out across these reviews is the skillet's cooking ability. Reviewers comment on how well it works for cooking a variety of foods because of its large capacity, nonstick surface, and overall ease of cleaning. While many customers have an overall positive opinion of this electric skillet, some share that its heating capabilities could be better. They note that the heat distribution isn't always even, which can result in some hot spots on the surface.
Purchase the BLACK+DECKER Electric Skillet at Amazon for $54.99
Presto Electric Foldaway Skillet
The Presto Electric Foldaway Skillet features a unique design which can aid in cleaning and storing it. The nonstick skillet can be removed from the base, allowing you to wash it in the sink more easily. Then, after the skillet is clean and dry, you can even store the base inside of it to reduce the amount of cabinet space that the appliance will take up. Despite its more compact storage solutions, this skillet offers a generous capacity for cooking large portions. The pan measures nearly 16 inches by 12 inches and is close to 3 inches deep. The skillet has a nonstick, PFAS-free interior and exterior surface, comes with a tempered glass lid, and can be used for roasting, baking, frying, and more.
Several thousand customers have taken the time to review this model, and an overwhelming majority of them have awarded it with a 4- or 5-star rating. Several praise its even heat distribution, which allows them to cook a variety of foods without worry about one side cooking faster than the other. Many also appreciate how compact the appliance becomes for storage, noting that it helps conserve precious space in their kitchens.
Purchase the Presto Electric Foldaway Skillet at Amazon for $79.99 (on sale from $74.99)
Elite Gourmet Ceralast Ceramic Electric Skillet
Whether you're looking to make a big batch of skillet mashed potatoes, want to cook a hearty beef stew for dinner, or want to try your hand at a new chocolate chip skillet cookie recipe, you should take a look at the Elite Gourmet Ceralast Ceramic Electric Skillet. It measures 12 inches by 12 inches, offering a 6-quart capacity to match a range of cooking needs. The skillet features a ceramic coating, which is stronger, more scratch resistant, and faster heating than standard nonstick models. To ensure that your foods heat evenly, Elite Gourmet designed this skillet with a fully-embedded heating element. Unlike many other electric skillets, the pan for this model is fully immersible in water and can even be washed safely in the dishwasher.
Most reviewers have a lot of positive things to say about this model. One feature that several highlight is how easy it is to use. They appreciate the nonstick coating, find the temperature control intuitive, and are impressed with how easy it is to clean the skillet. Many are particularly thankful that it is dishwasher safe. While many appreciate the functionality of the skillet itself, several are disappointed that the cord is too short. Depending on the location of the outlets in your kitchen, it may be a bit challenging to plug it in.
Purchase the Elite Gourmet Ceralast Ceramic Electric Skillet at Amazon from $34.99
DASH Family Size Electric Skillet
While many other electric skillets are square or rectangular, the DASH Family Size Electric Skillet offers a round design. Still, with its 14-inch diameter and 2.5-inch depth, it offers plenty of space to cook up to 20 cups of food to feed a crowd. While some electric skillets can only be heated to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, this one can reach temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. This will help you take advantage of the best ways to use an electric frying pan and ensure that you are able to match the demands of a greater variety of recipes. And, with the rapid heating feature, you won't have to wait long for the pan to get hot and ready to use. A few other notable features of this model include the PFOA-free nonstick surface, the cool touch handle, and the tempered glass lid.
According to customer reviews, this is a high-performing electric skillet. Its large size is one feature that several mention in their write-ups. They share that it can hold enough food to feed several people, but that it is still relatively easy to travel with. Customers also appreciate how easy it is to clean. They share that nothing sticks to the surface, which significantly cuts down their cleaning time. However, a few reviewers question the quality and durability of this model, sharing that they believe it feels cheaply made.
Purchase the DASH Family Size Electric Skillet at Amazon for $39.99
CRUX Electric Skillet
Are you looking for an electric skillet that is as aesthetically pleasing as it is functional? If so, then the CRUX Electric Skillet might be the right fit for your needs. It offers a sleek and stylish design with a silver exterior and a nonstick ceramic copper interior. Not only is the copper finish unique and attractive, it is also more durable than other nonstick coatings; you can even use metal utensils on it without worry. The skillet offers a 6-quart capacity (about 24 cups) and has a glass lid that lets you peek at your food as it cooks. It features a temperature control dial, which allows you to set the temperature as high as 400 degrees Fahrenheit (though, this is lower than what some other models allow).
Several thousand users have taken the time to review this electric skillet from CRUX. And, most of them think very highly of it and have given it a 4- or 5-star rating. Many are impressed with its performance and cooking abilities. They are pleased with the nonstick ceramic finish that prevents their foods from sticking, while also simplifying cleanup. Several users also appreciate the design of the skillet, noting that it is an attractive addition to their space. However, some users still have a few things they would like to see improved. For one, they feel this skillet would be easier to clean and store if the pot were detachable from the base, as is possible with some other models.
Purchase the CRUX Electric Skillet at Amazon for $49.99
GreenLife Electric Skillet
The GreenLife Electric Skillet — which comes in four different color options — could be the right fit for those who like to express their personality through their kitchenware. It is available in night blue, black, pink, and turquoise, making it possible for you to coordinate with your kitchen's decor. This 12-inch by 12-inch skillet has a 5-quart capacity. With its adjustable control knob, you can set the temperature between warm and 400 degrees Fahrenheit, allowing you to use it for searing, sautéing, stir-frying, steaming, and more. The pan is made from aluminum, helping it heat quickly to get your meals going. It has a ceramic nonstick coating, which is free of lead, cadmium, PFAS, and PFOA chemicals that may be found in some other coatings.
Overall, customers are glad that they decided to give this skillet a try. They find it to be a functional addition to their kitchen, sharing that it works well and helps them cook a variety of recipes. Other reviewers say that they find it to be a very durable piece and that they are impressed by how stable and solidly built it is. A few were not that pleased with the nonstick coating. They share that foods still stick sometimes, especially after using the pan several times.
Purchase the GreenLife Electric Skillet at Amazon for $39.99
Hamilton Beach Electric Skillet
Hamilton Beach is a well-known manufacturer of relatively budget-friendly slow cookers, hand mixers, toasters, and other small kitchen appliances. So, it should come as no surprise that the company also offers an electric skillet at a price that won't break the bank. The skillet — which is larger than many others — measures 12 inches by 15 inches. It has a Durathon ceramic nonstick surface that is durable and free from common chemicals found in other coatings. With a 400-degree-Fahrenheit max temperature, his model doesn't get as hot as some others, but it should still accommodate a range of recipe types. One standout feature of this electric skillet is that you can remove the cooking pot from the base. This makes it easier to clean and also makes it possible to serve food directly in the skillet, cutting down on the number of dishes you'll have to do after the meal.
The vast majority of customers gave this Hamilton Beach electric skillet 4 or 5 stars. The size is one feature that many are very satisfied with. They find the skillet large enough to help them cook roasts, pasta dishes, and so much more. Many customers also appreciate that the skillet can be removed from the base, making it easier to clean and store. Unfortunately, a few users expressed concerns over the layout/design of the skillet. They note that because the temperature control knob is under the handle that it can be awkward to try to adjust it after it has already been plugged in.
Purchase the Hamilton Beach Electric Skillet at Amazon for $45.81
Zojirushi Gourmet d'Expert Electric Skillet
The Zojirushi Gourmet d'Expert Electric Skillet comes with a lot of impressive features. This model is designed with versatility in mind. In addition to functioning as a skillet, it can also be used for grilling, stewing, and sautéing. The power cord is also detachable, making it easier to clean the skillet or use it to serve food. The outer body of the skillet features recessed stay cool handles, making it easier to safely move it to a new location. A few other features of this model include the removable pan for serving, easy cleaning, and even direct cooking on the stove top and the adjustable temperature settings between 176 and 430 degrees Fahrenheit. However, it is important to note that this model is not very budget friendly. Its retail price is more than four times that of some of the other electric skillets on our list.
Hundreds of customers have reviewed this small appliance, with most of them giving it a 4- or 5-star rating. Its versatility is one characteristic that several highlight in their reviews. They like that they can use it as a hot pot, for barbecuing, roasting, and so much more. Others are very impressed by its heating capabilities, noting that it heats up quickly and offers even heat distribution.
Purchase the Zojirushi Gourmet d'Expert Electric Skillet at Amazon for $231 (on sale from $159)
De'Longhi Electric Skillet
This De'Longhi Electric Skillet is another top-rated option to consider. It is 16 inches long by 12 inches wide, offering a spacious cooking surface. The large skillet can help you make better fried rice, scallops, chicken thighs, and other recipes that will benefit from not being overcrowded as they cook. It has a tempered glass lid to help you check on the progress of the foods you are cooking. The lid offers steam vent holes to prevent too much moisture from building up inside the cooking vessel The skillet is removable from the base, and both it and the glass lid are dishwasher safe.
Overall, users who have purchased this skillet are satisfied with its performance. Most have given it a 4- or 5-star rating, citing several positive features in their reviews. The removable skillet is something that many reviewers point to in their reviews. It makes it possible to serve food right in the pot and allows for simple cleanup — in the dishwasher, no less. However, a few reviewers feel that the skillet's heating properties could be improved, sharing that it doesn't seem to heat very evenly.
Purchase the De'Longhi Electric Skillet at Wayfair for $90.95 (on sale from $69.95)
Nesco Electric Skillet
If you only need an electric skillet to cook meals for one or two people, then you may be interested in trying out the Nesco Electric Skillet. It is available in an 8-inch and 12-inch size, with the 8-inch option being well suited to cooking smaller portions. Each size offers a temperature control dial, allowing you to adjust the temperature between 275 and 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Both sizes also have a nonstick coating, heat-resistant handles that remain cool-to-the touch, and a glass lid.
With several thousand reviews and a high star rating, this Nesco Electric Skillet looks to be a trusted pick for your kitchen. Many share that it is a good value for the money, highlighting its relatively budget-friendly price combined with its overall performance and functionality. Several also appreciate the smaller size option that is available, sharing that it is a more suitable option for those living alone than most other products on the market that are too large. Not all customers are as positive about this model, however. Some share that the skillet scratches more easily than they would like.
Purchase the Nesco Electric Skillet at Amazon from $36.99 (on sale from $34.39)
Methodology
We considered a range of factors as we curated this list of the best electric skillets. One of the key criteria we looked at was the average customer rating for each skillet. All of our selections have earned a minimum of 4 stars, with many having an even higher average rating. Beyond looking solely at the star rating, we also looked at the number of reviews each item has, choosing only skillets that have several hundred or several thousand reviews. Since multiple customers have provided feedback for these models, it gives us more confidence that the average star rating is an accurate assessment of the overall performance, quality, and value of each skillet.
In addition to looking closely at customer ratings, we also considered other features when compiling this list of recommendations. Some of these features include the capacity of each skillet, the material they're made from, the range of temperature settings they offer, and how easy to clean they are.