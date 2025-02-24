11 Best Electric Skillets, According To Customer Reviews

There are several reasons why you might be in the market for a new electric skillet. These small kitchen appliances can be a true lifesaver in the kitchen. For example, if you're cooking multiple recipes at the same time, an electric skillet could provide you with an extra cooking zone. They're also generally better at providing even and consistent heat than a stovetop. This can be a great asset when you're searing meat, cooking sauce, and more — you will have fewer worries that the dish will turn out as expected. Electric skillets are also portable. So, if you are going to an event, you could even bring your skillet to cook a meal there or keep something you already prepared hot.

Now that you're convinced that you need an electric skillet — if you weren't already — there's just one problem. How are you supposed to decide which model to get when there are so many options on the market? That's where we come in. We researched some of the top products on the market, considering features such as capacity, temperature settings, ease of cleaning, and material, to help us compile this list of our recommendations. We also closely considered customer reviews, and only included highly-rated products that had been reviewed by several hundred (often several thousand) customers. A more detailed explanation of our methodology can be found below. Now, read on to decide which electric skillet you want to add to your kitchen.

