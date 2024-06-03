Why It's Better To Cook Fried Rice In An Extra-Large Skillet

We all know what it's like to get a perfect bite of take-out style fried rice: It's steaming hot, full of flavor, with a firm, crispy texture. There's nothing more disappointing than mushy clumps of fried rice, and the best way to achieve the right results at home is to use the right pan. Believe it or not, an extra-large skillet outperforms a even wok when it comes to cooking fried rice at home.

Simply put, it's more versatile. Not only does it heat up quickly, but an extra-large skillet can accommodate all of your ingredients without overcrowding them. That means you can fit everything in the pan to ensure even cooking, whether you're prepping fried rice for two, or feeding a dinner party.

A spacious pan is also essential for the browning that you want for perfectly crispy fried rice. The wok's curved, concave shape doesn't have as much flat surface area as a skillet, as it's made for stirring and flipping. But those moves aren't necessary for fried rice to retain its flavor. The goal is to lightly coat the rice in oil and soy sauce and fry it, browning it as it's stirred with the vegetables and protein. Delivering that unmistakable flavor with a little crunch is a perfect task for a large skillet.