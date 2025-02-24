What Costco Food Courts In Mexico Have That The US Doesn't

If you've ever wondered whether Costcos across the globe offer the company's famed hot dog and soda like its U.S. food courts, go ahead and breathe a sigh of relief. The combo is available abroad. However, the menus are not uniform, which means delightful surprises await at international locations, including at least three items in Mexico that you can't regularly find in American Costco cafeterias.

For starters, the quarter-pound franks south of the border have more garnish options. Most notable are the hand-cranked jalapeño dispensers, which Costco customers use to give their hot dogs a mild kick. The stores in Mexico also seem to provide pumps not just for ketchup and mustard — typically the only two sauces stocked at U.S. Costcos — but also mayonnaise.

Fruit smoothies have been a Costco food court staple for years. In the U.S, they are made with a medley of real berries (such as strawberry, blackberry, and açaí). But in Mexico there is also a mango option. The flavor made a brief appearance at U.S. warehouse stores in 2023 to mixed reviews, with a number of Reddit users criticizing its strange brown hue. Whatever they're doing in Mexico, however, has resulted in a smoothie that's a cheery shade of marigold. YouTuber Mike Chen tried it on an episode of his review show, "Strictly Dumpling," and it apparently tastes like a fresh mango.

