This Canned Ingredient Gives Eggs An Umami Boost Without Meat

Bacon and eggs. Ham and eggs. Steak and eggs. Clearly, there's a pattern here, and at the core of it is the fact that eggs pair wonderfully with the savory, salty flavors of meat. Perhaps it's due to their own protein-rich, animal-based makeup, or maybe it has more to do with their creamy, fatty mouthfeel, which contrasts with those strong umami flavors. In any case, if you're looking for a guaranteed way to elevate your breakfast, serving your eggs with a side of something savory is a pretty safe bet.

If you're a vegetarian or are simply looking for some alternative ways to bring a taste of umami to your meal, you can't go wrong by trading in the meat for mushrooms — canned mushrooms, to be exact. Not only are the canned versions oftentimes more affordable than fresh ones, but they also present a notable difference in flavor. Due to the canning process and the fact that they are stored in brine, these shelf-stable fungi tend to taste saltier rather than light and earthy. And that's exactly what you should be looking for when it comes to upping the umami flavors of your egg dish. Not to mention, canned mushrooms are also already fully cooked and ready to be mixed into meals, making them much more time-effective.

