The Canned Ingredient That Will Give Your Steak Dinner A Decadent Upgrade

For mushroom lovers, sauteed fresh mushrooms slathered over a sizzling steak is drool-worthy. If you don't have time to clean and slice fresh mushrooms, you can make a delicious sauce for steak with canned mushrooms instead. There's little difference nutritionally between fresh and canned mushrooms (except there is more sodium in the canned variety). When drained, canned mushrooms can be easily switched out for fresh in a variety of recipes.

Dry red wines, like cabernet, are often paired with steak. In our elegant recipe for steak with a red wine mushroom sauce, fresh mushrooms are sauteed and added to the wine and butter sauce before serving. But you could skip that step and add drained canned mushrooms to finish the sauce.

Another delicious dish is steak Diane, famous for its luscious creamy Cognac sauce with mushrooms. Traditionally, it's made with beef tenderloin, but it would be delicious on any cut of steak. This Cognac-based sauce for a holiday recipe for chestnut and mushroom gravy with roasted onions can be enjoyed any time of year by simply making the sauce without the chestnuts. In adapting this recipe, you could reverse sear a ribeye in a cast-iron skillet, add a little oil or butter to the steak juices, then saute canned mushrooms for a minute or two. Flambé some Cognac, stir in cream, and voila, you have a decadent sauce to drape over your steak.