Turn Up The Flavor Of Cod With A Creamy Store-Bought Cheese
When it comes to fish, cod is the "meh" of the sea. There's just no gentle way to say it's a fairly tasteless catch. It has such a mild flavor even Bobby Flay won't order it at restaurants. This is a seafood that needs a little help. Enter herby, perfectly seasoned Boursin cheese. This single ingredient that finds its way onto charcuterie boards, pasta, grilled cheese sandwiches, and stuffed peppers can change the flavor trajectory of this basic, white, flakey meat in all the right ways.
A round puck of Boursin cheese is like spreadable butter. It's creamy, salty, and easily pliable. It's made of cream from cows and has a similar texture to cream cheese; however, Boursin cheese is in a class all its own and is called a Gournay cheese. Unflavored, it has a rich and tangy taste. But there are several different herby Boursin cheese flavors to choose from. When added to cod filets, this cheese will bake right into its flesh, adding a touch of moisture and a punch of flavor that will make this fish memorable.
You can also make your own Boursin-inspired cheese
It's important that you first blot your cod filets with a paper towel so the surface is dry and the Boursin cheese will more readily stick to it. Working edge to edge, spread a nice even layer of room temperature Boursin garlic and fine herbs, Boursin rosemary and black garlic, or whatever option makes your mouth water to each piece of cod and bake, uncovered, on a sheet pan treated with a little nonstick cooking spray.
If you don't have any Boursin cheese but have a brick of cream cheese and a little butter in the fridge, you can make a DIY homemade version of this spread for your fish. You just need to bring all your ingredients to room temperature and mix them together. While it might not offer the exact same tang of Boursin, you can customize it with whatever herbs and seasonings you like. You can even blend in your favorite pesto sauce for a more intensive herby taste for your cod. Who needs pasta when you have a dish like this? This is a perfect meal to add to your best recipes for Lent.