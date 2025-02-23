Turn Up The Flavor Of Cod With A Creamy Store-Bought Cheese

When it comes to fish, cod is the "meh" of the sea. There's just no gentle way to say it's a fairly tasteless catch. It has such a mild flavor even Bobby Flay won't order it at restaurants. This is a seafood that needs a little help. Enter herby, perfectly seasoned Boursin cheese. This single ingredient that finds its way onto charcuterie boards, pasta, grilled cheese sandwiches, and stuffed peppers can change the flavor trajectory of this basic, white, flakey meat in all the right ways.

A round puck of Boursin cheese is like spreadable butter. It's creamy, salty, and easily pliable. It's made of cream from cows and has a similar texture to cream cheese; however, Boursin cheese is in a class all its own and is called a Gournay cheese. Unflavored, it has a rich and tangy taste. But there are several different herby Boursin cheese flavors to choose from. When added to cod filets, this cheese will bake right into its flesh, adding a touch of moisture and a punch of flavor that will make this fish memorable.