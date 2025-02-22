The Only Seasoning Your Flaky Phyllo Crackers Will Ever Need
There are many options when it comes to store-bought crackers, but sometimes it pays off to make your own. You have several options to pull it off, like turning sourdough discard into crackers — or using phyllo dough. Using phyllo dough to make crackers from scratch will offer light, flaky bites, and the flavor component isn't incredibly difficult to achieve thanks to one seasoning blend. Just grab that jar of everything bagel seasoning in your spice cabinet.
Everything bagel seasoning is a blend of spices, including poppy seeds, sesame seeds, garlic, onion, and sea salt, making it a single ingredient that will give both texture and flavor to the crackers; it'll provide crispness to the outside of the flaky crackers and a salty, nutty, and umami taste. Trader Joe's is known for its blend, but you can find it at other stores or make your own everything bagel seasoning.
Tips for adding everything bagel seasoning to homemade phyllo crackers
In addition to the homemade or store-bought everything bagel seasoning blend, you'll need unsalted butter to help those spices cling onto the phyllo dough. If you have an unsalted version of everything bagel seasoning, you'll want to add a flaky salt to the mix. To maximize the flavor, use around a ¼ cup of everything bagel seasoning for every 40 to 60 crackers. It might sound like a lot, but a single package of frozen phyllo dough should turn out that quantity. After you form the crackers according to the recipe, evenly sprinkle the seasoning blend on top of the cut crackers before they go into the oven. To achieve an even disbursement, sprinkle the blend from up high so it evenly covers the surface.
The crackers should turn out delicious, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't pair the snack with a dip as a snack or party appetizer. Phyllo dough is used in Greek cuisine like with spanakopita, so lean into it with our whipped feta dip recipe for a cool, creamy contrast with the crackers. You also can't go wrong with this simply creamy hummus recipe to make it easy. And should you have any leftover everything bagel seasoning, sprinkle it on your next pizza for a serious upgrade.