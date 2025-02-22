The Only Seasoning Your Flaky Phyllo Crackers Will Ever Need

In addition to the homemade or store-bought everything bagel seasoning blend, you'll need unsalted butter to help those spices cling onto the phyllo dough. If you have an unsalted version of everything bagel seasoning, you'll want to add a flaky salt to the mix. To maximize the flavor, use around a ¼ cup of everything bagel seasoning for every 40 to 60 crackers. It might sound like a lot, but a single package of frozen phyllo dough should turn out that quantity. After you form the crackers according to the recipe, evenly sprinkle the seasoning blend on top of the cut crackers before they go into the oven. To achieve an even disbursement, sprinkle the blend from up high so it evenly covers the surface.

Advertisement

The crackers should turn out delicious, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't pair the snack with a dip as a snack or party appetizer. Phyllo dough is used in Greek cuisine like with spanakopita, so lean into it with our whipped feta dip recipe for a cool, creamy contrast with the crackers. You also can't go wrong with this simply creamy hummus recipe to make it easy. And should you have any leftover everything bagel seasoning, sprinkle it on your next pizza for a serious upgrade.