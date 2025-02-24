Roasted Beets Are Fine, But Thin And Crispy Beets Are Fantastic
Beets bring a sweet and rich burst of flavor that's as vibrant and unmistakable as their deep crimson hue. A wide array of beet recipes demonstrates their versatility as raw and cooked ingredients. Many cooked beet recipes opt for roasting as the gold standard method to develop that rich sweetness. But thin and crispy beet chips are a fantastic way to reimagine these versatile root veggies.
You can use your oven, air fryer, or stovetop frying pan to make beet chips, but they all start with fresh raw beets, scrubbed clean and rid of their thin peel. Use a sharp knife or a mandolin to cut the beet into 2 millimeter-thick coins. From there, the recipes diverge based on cooking method. If you're deep frying beets in oil, you can throw them into a wide frying pan with an inch of oil preheated to 375 degrees Fahrenheit, frying for 3 to 5 minutes. You can season the fried beet chips fresh out of the frying pan as you place them on a slotted baking rack to drain excess oil. For the oven and air-frying methods, you can toss the beet chips in a bit of oil and seasonings before spreading them over a baking sheet or into the air fryer basket and baking at 375 degrees Fahrenheit. The air fryer will take between 10 and 12 minutes, while the oven will take between 15 and 20 minutes.
Prep tips, flavors, and dip pairings for crispy roasted beets
For all three methods, you'll want to start with the prep work. A Gramercy mandolin is incredibly helpful because you can set the thickness for optimum precision. However, if you don't have a mandolin, cutting beets down their vertical length is easier. For this method, start by trimming the top and bottom of the beet to obtain a flat surface for more stable cutting. When cooking beet chips, avoid overcrowding, as that will sabotage the crispiness you seek. Instead, ensure they're fried in a single layer across the frying pan or baked with enough space between coins on a baking sheet or air fryer basket.
A light sprinkling of salt is crucial to balance and enhance the sweet and savory taste, but you can get as creative as you want with beet chips. A blend of smoked paprika and garlic powder would bring a touch of spice and smokiness to their profile. Sprinkle beet chips with fresh, savory herbs like rosemary or basil, or dust them with nutty, salty parmesan cheese. You can also pair them with dippings sauces, drawing inspiration from well-known salad pairings. For example, beets are often accompanied by soft creamy cheeses in salads. So, they would be perfect with whipped feta dip or blue cheese dressing. They also would be a delicious accompaniment to any type of hummus. We personally like how they pair with the sweet notes of roasted garlic pumpkin hummus.