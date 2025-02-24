Roasted Beets Are Fine, But Thin And Crispy Beets Are Fantastic

Beets bring a sweet and rich burst of flavor that's as vibrant and unmistakable as their deep crimson hue. A wide array of beet recipes demonstrates their versatility as raw and cooked ingredients. Many cooked beet recipes opt for roasting as the gold standard method to develop that rich sweetness. But thin and crispy beet chips are a fantastic way to reimagine these versatile root veggies.

Advertisement

You can use your oven, air fryer, or stovetop frying pan to make beet chips, but they all start with fresh raw beets, scrubbed clean and rid of their thin peel. Use a sharp knife or a mandolin to cut the beet into 2 millimeter-thick coins. From there, the recipes diverge based on cooking method. If you're deep frying beets in oil, you can throw them into a wide frying pan with an inch of oil preheated to 375 degrees Fahrenheit, frying for 3 to 5 minutes. You can season the fried beet chips fresh out of the frying pan as you place them on a slotted baking rack to drain excess oil. For the oven and air-frying methods, you can toss the beet chips in a bit of oil and seasonings before spreading them over a baking sheet or into the air fryer basket and baking at 375 degrees Fahrenheit. The air fryer will take between 10 and 12 minutes, while the oven will take between 15 and 20 minutes.

Advertisement