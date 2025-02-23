The Non-Alcoholic Drink You Need To Freeze For Slushies ASAP
For those moments you crave a refreshing slushie and can't be bothered to head out to the store to purchase one that has been made for you, we have an easy hack to whip up a cool treat at home. Get ahead of your slushie cravings by freezing lemonade and ice tea in an ice cube mold. An Arnold Palmer recipe can provide the tasty basis for a satisfying slushie recipe. Having flavored frozen cubes within easy reach will set you on track to sucking down a cold-flavored beverage in no time.
When you're ready to start sipping a flavorful slushie, simply toss the Arnold Palmer ice cubes into a blender, add your choice of liquid — lemonade, ice tea, or sweet tea — and blend. With ice cubes within reach, you can customize your slushie recipes with inclusions of various spices, flavored extracts, or garnishes of mint, rosemary sprigs, or citrus wheels.
Drink-prep tasty slushie combos
While you're on an ice-cube-making mission, stock up your freezer with an assortment of flavored lemonades, beverages, and juices so you have options for your next slushie-making attempts. Freezing various drinks can be a strategic move when planning on hosting friends for a barbecue or preparing for a dinner party. Keep booze out of the blended concoctions for teetotaling friends, or splash your choice of gin, bourbon, or vodka into the blender for a crowd-pleasing cocktail.
Your frozen cubes can not only yield tasty slushies, but you can also add sweetened condensed milk or your milk or cream of choice for thicker, more decadent treats. Frozen ice cubes of juice can be combined with fresh fruit for easy smoothies that can be blended on a moment's notice, and ice cubes of Arnold Palmer or lemon juice can be a quick uplift to a basic glass of water. Let your palate lead the way as you get to blending and sampling.