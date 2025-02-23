The Non-Alcoholic Drink You Need To Freeze For Slushies ASAP

For those moments you crave a refreshing slushie and can't be bothered to head out to the store to purchase one that has been made for you, we have an easy hack to whip up a cool treat at home. Get ahead of your slushie cravings by freezing lemonade and ice tea in an ice cube mold. An Arnold Palmer recipe can provide the tasty basis for a satisfying slushie recipe. Having flavored frozen cubes within easy reach will set you on track to sucking down a cold-flavored beverage in no time.

When you're ready to start sipping a flavorful slushie, simply toss the Arnold Palmer ice cubes into a blender, add your choice of liquid — lemonade, ice tea, or sweet tea — and blend. With ice cubes within reach, you can customize your slushie recipes with inclusions of various spices, flavored extracts, or garnishes of mint, rosemary sprigs, or citrus wheels.