9 Mistakes To Avoid When Infusing Salt

Salt is a highly versatile ingredient, with cuisines around the globe calling for it in abundance. Of course, unless you've just run a marathon, eating salt on its own isn't particularly appetizing. It generally needs to be paired with at least one of the other basic tastes (sweet, spicy, sour, or umami) to really shine. One simple and efficient way to capitalize on salt's adaptability is by making infused salts.

Infused salts can amp up the flavor of virtually everything, including (but not limited to) fish, popcorn, and chocolate truffles. Orange-infused salt makes for a wonderful choice when you need to salt a margarita glass, for instance, while a sprinkle of truffle salt can elevate your salads. Infusing salts can even help reduce food waste, as it's the perfect way to use the remainder of a parsley bunch, those lemons you bought in bulk at Costco, or any extra basil from your garden.

While infused salts are commonly sold at farmers markets and in grocery stores, it's actually fairly simple to make this ingredient yourself (particularly with the many recipes available online and in cookbooks). And because infused salts are best used within three months or so, you'll likely notice a difference in flavor when making a homemade batch, as well. Now, there are some potential pitfalls to consider when infusing salt, which can be averted with the proper knowledge. Here are some common mistakes to avoid when infusing salt, as well as tips to avoid and overcome them.

