9 Mistakes To Avoid When Infusing Salt
Salt is a highly versatile ingredient, with cuisines around the globe calling for it in abundance. Of course, unless you've just run a marathon, eating salt on its own isn't particularly appetizing. It generally needs to be paired with at least one of the other basic tastes (sweet, spicy, sour, or umami) to really shine. One simple and efficient way to capitalize on salt's adaptability is by making infused salts.
Infused salts can amp up the flavor of virtually everything, including (but not limited to) fish, popcorn, and chocolate truffles. Orange-infused salt makes for a wonderful choice when you need to salt a margarita glass, for instance, while a sprinkle of truffle salt can elevate your salads. Infusing salts can even help reduce food waste, as it's the perfect way to use the remainder of a parsley bunch, those lemons you bought in bulk at Costco, or any extra basil from your garden.
While infused salts are commonly sold at farmers markets and in grocery stores, it's actually fairly simple to make this ingredient yourself (particularly with the many recipes available online and in cookbooks). And because infused salts are best used within three months or so, you'll likely notice a difference in flavor when making a homemade batch, as well. Now, there are some potential pitfalls to consider when infusing salt, which can be averted with the proper knowledge. Here are some common mistakes to avoid when infusing salt, as well as tips to avoid and overcome them.
Using the wrong size grain
Table salt may be cheap and readily available, but it's not what you should be reaching for when infusing salts. After all, the texture of larger grained or flaky salts better harmonizes with flavoring ingredients. For example, dried flecks of basil will seem obtrusive when mixed in with table salt, but blend in seamlessly with a larger salt grain.
To that end, most infused salt recipes recommend using either kosher salt, Maldon salt, or fleur de sel. Kosher salt is named not for its classification as a kosher ingredient, but for its traditional function of cleaning blood from meat. This non-iodized salt is easily sourced and commonly used to make pickles, rim margarita glasses, season vegetables, and more. Maldon salt, meanwhile, is a type of sea salt hailing from Maldon, England with a flaky texture and pyramid-shaped grains. It lends a subtly briny yet clean flavor without the bitterness that other salts sometimes possess.
Finally, fleur de sel (meaning "flower of salt" in French) is a highly prized French sea salt favored for garnishing and finishing dishes. While it is a wonderful choice for infusing salts, it is typically very expensive. However, if you have the budget, don't hesitate to shell out the bigger bucks on high-quality salt. On that note, Jacobsen Salt Co. sells infused salts as part of its product range, and we ranked Jacobsen Salt Co. steak seasoning as one of the best store-bought steak rubs.
Forgetting to plan ahead of time
Planning ahead can undoubtedly help ensure you've procured the right type of salt and that you've had time to dehydrate any fresh herbs and citrus peels (more on that later). But there's another reason you should look at a calendar before breaking out the aromatics and glass jars: Salts should be allowed to infuse for at least a day — any less, and their flavors will not properly meld.
The ideal time for salt to soak up aromas and flavors ranges up to a week. Taking the proper time is especially important when using freshly dried ingredients and whole spices that you've ground yourself because salt will soak up flavors only as other ingredients' volatile compounds break down. However, after the first week, you can expect the flavors in infused salts to slowly-but-surely diminish as those other ingredients continue to dissipate (which is why you shouldn't make infused sale in bulk unless you're gifting it).
If you really want to impress guests — for instance, by using infused salt to take your snack board from basic to bougie — plan to make a fresh batch. Otherwise, infused salts can last up to three or four months when stored in an airtight container. Note this timeframe varies slightly according to ingredients used and the climate in which you live. Either way, make sure to always use clean, dry hands when working with infused salt to preserve its shelf life.
Selecting the wrong equipment
While you could mix salt and seasoning ingredients by hand, the end result wouldn't be as pleasing to the palate or the eyes as it would be upon using a dedicated grinding appliance. After all, large chunks of rose petals lining a cocktail glass are the opposite of fancy. Plus, if you're going through the effort of infusing salt, you might as well do it right. The truth is that mixing infused salt by hand limits the aromatic potential of your ingredients.
The volatile compounds we mentioned earlier need to be released for their flavors to be enjoyed. The top notes of infused salts — such as how citric or floral they are — will be lacking if this important step is skipped. Enter one of Carla Hall's best cooking tips for home chefs: Invest in an electric spice grinder. These appliances, such as the Cusinart spice-and-nut grinder, help release necessary olfactory notes and achieve your preferred salt texture, whether that's finely ground or coarse and hefty.
Bladed grinders that can function at high speeds tend to work best, which are often simply marketed as coffee grinders. However, with a little patience, you can make do with other equipment, such as a food processor or mortar and pestle. Always make sure your equipment is properly cleaned and dried to avoid interference from residual flavors. You don't want to end up with lavender salt that tastes of curry powder, or rose salt that tastes of espresso.
Choosing the wrong ratios
Sure, infusing salts isn't quite as precise of a science as baking, but you'll still want to follow some general guidelines. Using too little seasoning will defeat the purpose of infusion, while using too much will mask salt's delicate flavors.
This latter point is especially true if you're using a more nuanced variety of salt like fleur de sel. Many people are surprised to learn that salt isn't just salty: It can also be briny, bitter, and even sweet. Of course, you can impress your family, friends, and even yourself by using flavorings to draw out those tasting notes rather than mask them. It can be tempting to assume that more is better, but a little bit goes a long way here, especially after giving your salt time to infuse.
Now, the exact ratio you use to infuse salt is largely up to preference and, in some cases, reliant on the amount of each ingredient you have on hand (another reason to plan ahead). Start by using 1 to 2 teaspoons of spices or dried herbs per ¼ cup of salt. Keep in mind which recipes you plan to pair with your infused salt, as you may wish to slightly adjust the ratio if a dish features other pungent or similar flavors. For example, you may need a heavier dose of seasoning when garnishing a strongly flavored radish as opposed to a mild variety of carrot.
Limiting yourself to the spice cabinet
Once you've stepped outside the boundaries of using table salt to garnish all your dishes, there's no going back. Then again, why should you when specialty salts and infusions can lend meals so much texture and zing? Cumin-infused salt can work wonders on Indian potato dishes, while garlic-infused salt can be just the multipurpose ingredient you need to level up everything from avocado toast to fried rice. But don't let your creativity be halted by what's already in your spice cabinet. Otherwise, you might miss out on unique flavors and visual elements that can make your dishes more memorable.
The sky is the limit when it comes to infusing salts. You can use tea leaves, edible flowers, citrus peels, espresso powder, and even matcha powder. While each of these ingredients are easily incorporated into infused salts, you'll nevertheless want to be intentional about how you use these bold flavors.
Lapsang souchong tea leaves, for instance, are known for their smokiness and can impart a lovely flavor to grilled cheese sandwiches and meats. Meanwhile, edible flowers are not only a vibrant addition to any dish, but they can lend a plethora of flavors depending on the variety, as well. For example, cornflowers can be mildly spicy, nasturtiums taste peppery, and rose tend to be sweetly fragrant. Feel free to research flavor pairings ahead of time, but also allow yourself space for trial and error; you never know what you might discover!
Tapping into the wrong flavors
There's a time and place for every flavor, so choose a salt flavor that will complement your upcoming menu. We're all for creativity and experimenting, but we also don't want you to find out that milk is antagonistic to citrus at a dinner party. With that in mind, always do preliminary research and test your recipes beforehand.
There's plenty of information online regarding the best ways to plan your menu and infused salt pairings, including our summary of the best salt pairings for different foods, according to an expert. Before you dive into the technicalities, familiarize yourself with the five primary tastes to better understand the thematic trends underlying the majority of culinary combinations. Chefs and food manufacturers have long tapped into the wonders of combining sweet with salty, for instance, while some culinary traditions include additional tastes (Ayurvedic cuisine features an astringent category for foods like pomegranates and green beans).
If you're into infusing salts for the long haul, it might be a good idea to come up with your own version of what you might call an all-purpose infused salt. For many folks, this will include common ingredients such as onion and garlic. Like all-purpose flour, you can't use this salt for quite literally everything, but it's the one you'll be reaching for most often, whether it's breakfast, lunch, dinner, or snack time.
Incorporating wet ingredients when infusing
Some folks like to use fresh herbs when infusing salt, but we don't recommend this, as wet herbs are more difficult to desiccate than their dry counterparts. As a result, using them can culminate in clumpy salt. Clumpy salt won't uniformly flavor your dish, and will have a noticeably unsatisfactory mouthfeel.
To dry herbs like rosemary and basil in bulk, tie the sprigs into bundles, package them in paper bags, and hang them upside down somewhere warm and airy for a week or more. Alternatively, you can dehydrate herbs in the oven at a low temperature (170 to 180 degrees Fahrenheit) until dry, though larger herbs can take up to several hours. If using a dehydrator, select the lowest temperature and wait between for the herbs to dry (up to 15 hours, depending on their size). Finally, you can dry herbs within minutes using an air fryer, but take care to weigh them down with a spare rack or heavy object so they don't blow around and damage the appliance.
It is similarly essential to dehydrate fruit rinds, but after zesting your fruit of choice, you can add it to the salt before allowing the mixture to air dry on a flat surface for a day or two. During this time, the zest will also have a chance to infuse the salt. You can also dehydrate the mixture in an oven set between 200 and 225 degrees Fahrenheit for about an hour until dry.
Simmering red wine incorrectly
A red wine infused salt is a delightful ingredient, but it requires extra preparation. For example, a typical recipe might require you to simmer 2 cups of red wine until it reduces to between 1 and 3 tablespoons of red wine syrup. This can seem like an awful lot of pot watching for such a small result, but it's worth it for the strong, delicious flavor red wine infused salt lends to dishes like roasted vegetables and meats.
Some of the more common mistakes when making red wine infused salt include not using a flavor of wine you enjoy — the salt will taste very strongly of your chosen flavor, after all — and not waiting for the wine to reach the right consistency. If you don't simmer red wine long enough, you'll end up with a mixture that lacks concentrated flavor and contains excess liquid. On the other hand, if you simmer wine too long, it's likely to burn. You'll want to stop simmering red wine once it develops a syrupy consistency, so be sure to watch the pot carefully. Turn off the heat once the wine syrup takes on a sticky texture — in other words, once it starts sticking to the spoon.
Opt for a pot with a thick base to help ensure a slower conduction of heat, as this lowers the risk of burning. Add the salt and any additional ingredients before drying it all using one of the methods described earlier.
Not giving certain citrus fruits or peels their due
Citrus peels are frequently used to flavor salts because their bright flavors can amp up savory dishes (such as coconut-based soups), add tang to cocktails, and complement the sweet flavors of desserts (like chocolate torte and truffles). However, if you don't prepare citrus fruits or their peels correctly, the result can be lackluster — and even off putting.
Now, you could opt to finely chop citrus peels by hand, but keep in mind: The smaller the peel fragments, the more thoroughly infused the salt will be. Given this, investing in a high-quality tool like the Deiss Pro Lemon Zester can make the process quicker, easier, and more uniform. To account for potential pesticide residues, try to source organic, unwaxed fruit where possible, and always wash your fruit well before zesting.
Additionally, don't restrict yourself to the most basic types of lemons, limes, and oranges, as this doesn't do justice to the sheer variety of citrus fruits available on the market. You can use everything from a navel orange to a kumquat when infusing salt. That said, larger fruits may be easier to zest. For a greater complexity of flavor, try incorporating multiple fruits into one recipe. You can even consider pairing citrus with other flavoring ingredients, like anise and basil.