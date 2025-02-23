Transform Peaches Into A Boozy Dessert With Just 2 Ingredients

Start by gently scoring the bottom of each peach with a sharp knife just to break the skin. Place the whole peaches in boiling water for a few seconds, then plunge them into an ice water bowl. This will loosen the skins so you can peel them easily, or leave the peel on if you like for extra texture and color. Use that same saucepan to combine the bourbon and spices; put the peaches into the pan, cover, and simmer gently for 15 to 20 minutes until they are tender but not too soft, turning them a few times while cooking. Then, remove them from the liquid and place them in a bowl to cool.

When poaching peaches in bourbon, you don't need to use the most expensive or exclusive bottle but do use a good quality spirit that you would enjoy on its own. After all, this is the flavor you will be infusing into the fruit. You could also add a splash of your favorite liqueur — Amaretto, Frangelico, Limoncello, St. Germaine, or Chinola would work wonderfully — to add yet another layer of flavor. Last but not least, reduce the poaching liquid over a low flame so it thickens and results in a delicious syrup you can use with the peaches or save to incorporate into cocktails.

Once poached, you can eat the peaches as they are, slice them and serve them topped with ice cream and freshly whipped cream, or incorporate them into recipes such as this fabulous peach melba sundae.

