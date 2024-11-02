The 3-Ingredient Peach Syrup That's Perfect For Breakfast And Dessert

Making the same breakfast dishes and desserts can be almost like muscle memory, resulting in a repetitive process which always yields the same results. While the outcome may consistently turn out fine, there's always room to shake things up with a bright ingredient. For a fresh take on breakfast and dessert, make a simple peach syrup.

Your first instinct to elevate your pancakes or cookies may be adding a caramel sauce or chocolate chips, but why not peach syrup? The topping also boasts a sweet flavor, but it's accompanied by a fruity, floral-like taste that makes everything a little more special. Peach syrup is great for sprucing up everything from waffles and French toast to cornbread, pies, or blondies — and it only takes three ingredients to make. The juicy, sweet flavor doesn't come from the peaches alone; a squeeze of fresh lemon provides the syrup with a zingy boost while sugar gives it a honeyed taste.

To make the syrup, you can peel and cut ripe peaches or opt for the frozen kind. Add the peaches to a pot, followed by lemon juice and some sugar. After the fruits have broken down and simmered for a few minutes, puree them with an immersion blender. If you want the syrup to have a thinner consistency, add water at the beginning and strain the mixture after the peaches have softened. You can keep the boiled peaches to add to overnight oats, toast, or a peach cobbler smoothie with brown sugar crumble.

