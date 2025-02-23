Why Doesn't Pinot Noir Age As Well As Other Red Wines?

Forget vino elitism. Wines enjoyed young (or even with a screw-on cap) are no less impressive, complex, or scrumptious than aged ones. Arguably the prime example of this non-ageist dogma is Pinot Noir – a fruity, low- to moderate-tannin red hailing from France's Burgundy region. It's medium-bodied with crisp high acidity and multilayered tasting notes of dark cherry, red currant, baking spice, mushroom, and soil. Sensitive Pinot Noir grapes thrive in vineyards with foggy air, indirect sunlight, and low temperatures, yielding a cool, dimensional terroir with distinctive minerality.

Still, for all its charms, Pinot Noir is indeed a wine best enjoyed young. Leave the vintages to rich reds like Cabernet Sauvignon and bold Tannat. When it comes to long-term aging, it's all about the tannins — perhaps the only department in which Pinot Noir falls shy.

The color of any wine is determined by the duration of its skin contact during fermentation. White wines are fermented with the skins off, oranges and rosés are partially skin-fermented (they're removed midway through the process), and red wines are fermented skin-on. Tucked inside the skins and seeds are natural compounds called phenols, and from those phenols come tannins. Beyond hue, skin contact duration also determines the concentration of a given wine's tannins, which act as a natural preservative (not unlike the role of sulfites in wine). Without a firm tannic structure, wines break down as they age. Even though Pinot Noir is a red wine, its low tannins give it poor vintage potential.

