The Boldest Variety Of Red Wine You Can Drink

There's a time and place for light-bodied wines that are fresh and fruity. They can, however, miss the mark if you're after a wine with some heft. Although there are a surplus of medium and full-bodied red wines able to deliver more structured sips, there's one robust red that tops them all, and that's the ever-so-bold, Tannat.

A red wine grape variety, Tannat hails from Southwestern France and is used as the principal grape in Madiran AOC. Interestingly, Tannat also thrives in Uruguayan wine production. In fact, the grape has even been gaining popularity elsewhere, appealing to those in search of intensity. Speaking of which, Tannat is revered for its pronounced aromas of black cherries and plums countered by a smoky warmth. On the plate, the inky purple wine is just as bold, offering notes of cassis, licorice, and spice. Tannat also teems with tannins, alcohol, and vibrant acidity. The question is, what gives the wine its larger than life profile?

Tannat owes its boldness to a medley of structural elements, which are influenced by the grape and its terroir. For instance, Tannat has thick and darkly pigmented skins with tons of astringent tannins, which increase the wine's robustness. Additionally, when the grape is grown in warm climates (like Uruguay), it can develop riper flavors and more sugar, boosting alcohol and body. Even winemaking techniques like lengthy maceration time, malolactic fermentation, and oak aging can give Tannat a full-bodied texture and powerful profile.

