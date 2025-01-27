The Boldest Variety Of Red Wine You Can Drink
There's a time and place for light-bodied wines that are fresh and fruity. They can, however, miss the mark if you're after a wine with some heft. Although there are a surplus of medium and full-bodied red wines able to deliver more structured sips, there's one robust red that tops them all, and that's the ever-so-bold, Tannat.
A red wine grape variety, Tannat hails from Southwestern France and is used as the principal grape in Madiran AOC. Interestingly, Tannat also thrives in Uruguayan wine production. In fact, the grape has even been gaining popularity elsewhere, appealing to those in search of intensity. Speaking of which, Tannat is revered for its pronounced aromas of black cherries and plums countered by a smoky warmth. On the plate, the inky purple wine is just as bold, offering notes of cassis, licorice, and spice. Tannat also teems with tannins, alcohol, and vibrant acidity. The question is, what gives the wine its larger than life profile?
Tannat owes its boldness to a medley of structural elements, which are influenced by the grape and its terroir. For instance, Tannat has thick and darkly pigmented skins with tons of astringent tannins, which increase the wine's robustness. Additionally, when the grape is grown in warm climates (like Uruguay), it can develop riper flavors and more sugar, boosting alcohol and body. Even winemaking techniques like lengthy maceration time, malolactic fermentation, and oak aging can give Tannat a full-bodied texture and powerful profile.
What to remember before pouring yourself a glass of Tannat
When it comes to a bold wine like Tannat, decanting is key in order to help aerate the liquid and soften any bitter-tasting tannins. Likewise, briefly chilling the wine — along with more delicate blends containing the grape — can also work to mellow harsh tannins and sharpness from the alcohol, highlighting fruitier aromas at the same time. But, that's not all. Pouring Tannat into large (read: easy to swirl and, thus, aerate) glasses can make the wine approachable, as well.
Although fans of all things bold won't mind sipping large-and-in-charge Tannat on its own, the wine does pair stunningly with food. Thanks to its tannic profile, the wine can effectively offset fat while its fruitiness can contrast umami, making it the ultimate match for anything from savory grilled steaks to earthy mushroom tarts. A glass of Tannat even fares well with pungently creamy cheeses like nutty Gouda or funky Époisses.
As for where to find Tannat, bottles are likely to line wine shop shelves. However, if you can't get your hands on the wine, equally bold alternatives include sweetly spiced Sagrantino, floral Touriga Nacional, or meaty Mourvèdre. Should Tannat and its full-bodied comrades prove too powerful, less robust varieties do exist. Peppery Cabernet Sauvignon, jammy Shiraz, or chocolatey Malbec are all be great options that can help you build up to weightier wines on the spectrum — Tannat, included!