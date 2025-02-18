How To Turn A Dollar Store Plunger Into A Stylish Coffee Mug Rack

Sure, we've covered fancy ways to upgrade your home coffee bar, but sometimes a little DIY is more satisfying — and it's certainly easier on the budget. Since this is an open-view storage solution, everything you put on it has the opportunity to elevate the look. Search for things around your home that you can repurpose, here. For example, a vintage tin can provides a stylish way to hold a bag of coffee beans while protecting their flavor from taste-sapping air and sunlight. It's aesthetically pleasing, while also being one of the absolute best ways to keep coffee beans fresh. And a cute makeup brush holder, like this rotating brush organizer by Diesisa on Amazon, can keep sugar, creamer, and stirring sticks close at hand, ready to serve you the moment you roll out of bed.

Advertisement

You may already have a favorite mug or two that you want to show off. Otherwise, if you're still feeling thrifty, head to your nearest second-hand shop and find a few that you would love to hang on the hook. They don't necessarily have to match, but pay attention to the shape of your coffee mugs, as it can make or break the coffee experience, and also consider how color influences our senses (this is why drinking coffee from a green mug can make for a better morning cup). Then, step back to admire your homemade coffee nook and a job well done. Here are 14 coffee essentials that baristas swear by if you want to keep taking your home coffee bar to the next level.