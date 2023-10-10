The Best Prime Day 2023 Deals To Spruce Up Your Home Coffee Bar
The holiday season is approaching, and that means big sales events are going to start popping up left and right. Amazon's 48-hour Prime Big Deal Days sale is in full swing from October 10 to October 11, and there are plenty of eye-catching savings worth looking into. There's a lot to filter through, so we've done you the favor of compiling a list of all the best deals for anyone looking to make the most of their home coffee bar.
Especially since more people are working from home, having the right tools available to start your morning off right is so important. Whether you're starting from scratch or just looking to tie the bow on your nearly complete collection, there's bound to be something here for everyone.
You must be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the sale, which is cutting prices by 30-50%. Prime Big Deal Days is available in 19 countries worldwide so, if you don't see these deals, make sure to check if you're in a participating country.
VOBAGA Coffee Mug Warmer
Especially handy for people working at a desk for long periods of time, this cozy little placemat will keep your mug of coffee or tea warm as long as you need. It's also adjustable so, if you like your coffee extra hot, you can adjust the temperature to the highest of its three temperature settings. Forget to turn it off? Not a problem, it has a built-in safety feature which automatically turns it off after four hours.
You aren't going to find better prices at a discount of 53% off for Prime members and a 38% price slash for non-Prime folks, dropping the original $39.99 price to $18.99 and $24.99 respectively.
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine
If you've been thinking about getting into the coffee pods game, now might be the time. Nespresso is one of the best in the industry, and with the VertuoPlus you can cash in on the convenience of pods without sacrificing an inch on quality. You can make iced or hot coffee in five different sizes, from a single shot of espresso to a 14-ounce pour. It even has a built-in milk frother.
Normally selling for $219, you can get it for 30% off at $153 while the sale lasts.
Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve Pod Coffee Maker
Pod coffee makers are getting plenty of attention with Prime Big Deal Days. If you're looking for a good mid-range option, Keurig's K-Elite is an excellent choice even when it's not on sale. It serves five different sizes ranging from 4 to 12 ounces and has a water reservoir of 75 ounces, which means less time spent refilling. The K-Elite gives you plenty of control over how you want your coffee, including the ability to set the water temperature and an option for a stronger brew.
At 47% off, this $189.99 coffee maker is yours for only $99.99.
Zulay Kitchen Milk Frother
Your home coffee bar isn't complete until you have a milk frother. Not only do these powerful handheld tools make beautiful froth in seconds, they're also super easy to clean. Fun fact: they can also be used to mix your smoothie and matcha powders and even aerate liquors. Zulay Kitchen claims over 80 different designs, but only 44 are listed on Amazon and not all of them are participating in the sale.
The sale ranges from 25% to 43% off, so expect to pay anywhere from $14.99 to $19.99, depending on the design.
Chefman Electric Kettle
If you've never owned an electric kettle, you don't know what you're missing. It's honestly incredible just how fast these gadgets heat your water, and the level of precision is unmatched. Just pick the temperature you want, and it'll shut itself off when it gets there. A true barista knows how important precise water temperatures are for that perfect cup of coffee. They have three sizes, but only the largest (1.8 liters) is participating in the sale.
Normally, this sells for $34.99, but it's on sale at 30% off for $24.49.
Famiworths Single Serve Coffee Maker
For a budget option coffee maker that has options, this is the best deal around. It can make coffee from coffee pods or ground coffee, which is a nice change for anyone who enjoys the freedom to choose. It even comes with a reusable coffee ground basket. It has four size options between 6 and 14 ounces and, while it doesn't give you temperature control, it's compact and easy to use.
At 43% off, this coffee maker was $69.99 and is now selling for $39.99.
BAYKA French Press Coffee Maker
For the coffeeheads out there who prefer analog versions instead of machines, this French press has you covered. It comes in two different colors, copper and dark pewter, both of which are going to look great in your kitchen. It's super easy to clean and made with quality materials, none of this cheap plastic nonsense. It's definitely the most budget coffee maker on this list and made for those who prefer an analog option.
You can get it for $19.99, a 39% discount from its original $32.99.