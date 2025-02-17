The Starbucks Hot Coffee Roast With The Lowest Caffeine Content

Caffeine is truly the unsung hero in most people's day, especially when it's presented in coffee form. It is, after all, quite difficult to resist a great-tasting, freshly brewed cup of coffee first thing in the morning. Hence, why coffee has surpassed water, tea, and soft drinks as the most popular beverage in America, according to a 2023 National Coffee Association trend report. Caffeine is such an essential part of the day that the American Medical Association found that approximately 85% of adults consume about 135 milligrams of it a day. That's equivalent to about 12 ounces of coffee.

Yet, you drink double that amount when you order a grande of one of Starbucks' most caffeinated drinks. And that caffeine content increases even more when you order your drink hot, since hot coffee actually has more caffeine than iced coffee (due to less ice dilution). But what if you don't want that much caffeine? Luckily, Starbucks has a hot coffee roast that's perfect for coffee aficionados who still want to drink warm coffee, but want to drastically cut their caffeine intake. A grande Starbucks Decaf Pike Place Roast only contains around 25 milligrams of caffeine.

This amount is approximate because Starbucks notes that the caffeine content listed in its nutrition information is subject to change. And because all coffee naturally contains caffeine and it must be removed through an imperfect process, most decaf coffee contains trace amounts of caffeine. Still, if you order the decaf coffee on its own, with no additional customizations, you'll consume a relatively low amount of caffeine. That means you can enjoy a few cups of it and won't have to worry about consuming too much in a day. And the great thing about Decaf Pike Place is you don't have to sacrifice flavor for less caffeine.

