The 35 Best Saturday Night Live Food Sketches Of All Time

"Live from New York, it's Saturday Night!" This line heralds in a much-welcome reprieve from the mundanity of the work week as viewers settle in to enjoy their weekly fix of "Saturday Night Live," affectionately called "SNL" by modern viewers. Each episode of the 90-minute live-broadcast program averages a whopping 7.2 million views, making it NBC's 20th most popular show. It's only fitting, then, that SNL (which has been on the air since 1975) will be celebrating its 50th anniversary with a special that pulls out all the stops.

Tune in to NBC on February 16, 2025 for a three-hour anniversary special that you'll be unlikely to forget anytime soon. In fact, the whole weekend will be one big SNL tribute; Peacock is streaming a concert featuring some of the show's notable musical guests on the 14th, NBC is going to air the very first SNL episode on Saturday the 15th, and Sunday the 16th marks the day of the anniversary special. To celebrate the momentous occasion in true Tasting Table style, we couldn't help but remember some of the show's funniest food-related sketches. We've gathered 35 of our favorites, so grab some popcorn and reminisce on some of SNL's best moments to get hyped for its anniversary weekend.