The 35 Best Saturday Night Live Food Sketches Of All Time
"Live from New York, it's Saturday Night!" This line heralds in a much-welcome reprieve from the mundanity of the work week as viewers settle in to enjoy their weekly fix of "Saturday Night Live," affectionately called "SNL" by modern viewers. Each episode of the 90-minute live-broadcast program averages a whopping 7.2 million views, making it NBC's 20th most popular show. It's only fitting, then, that SNL (which has been on the air since 1975) will be celebrating its 50th anniversary with a special that pulls out all the stops.
Tune in to NBC on February 16, 2025 for a three-hour anniversary special that you'll be unlikely to forget anytime soon. In fact, the whole weekend will be one big SNL tribute; Peacock is streaming a concert featuring some of the show's notable musical guests on the 14th, NBC is going to air the very first SNL episode on Saturday the 15th, and Sunday the 16th marks the day of the anniversary special. To celebrate the momentous occasion in true Tasting Table style, we couldn't help but remember some of the show's funniest food-related sketches. We've gathered 35 of our favorites, so grab some popcorn and reminisce on some of SNL's best moments to get hyped for its anniversary weekend.
Chef Showdown
SNL's Chef Showdown sketch is a classic spoof on all your favorite cooking competition shows. One (unexpected) chef blows the judges away with their soul food, while the other's attempts at cooking puts the concept of soul food to shame. The funniest part? The unrelenting "I'm sorry" line that the star chef keeps hurling at the judges. Nate Bargatze and Ego Nwodim kill in this sketch.
Super Bass-O-Matic 76
"Drop the bass — that's the whole bass — into the Super Bass-O-Matic 76!" This next sketch takes us all the way back to SNL's very first season in 1976, and it stars Dan Aykroyd at his very best as a spokesperson for the Super Bass-O-Matic 76. If you've ever wanted to use the whole bass without scaling, cutting, or gutting, this is the product for you. This sketch showcases SNL absurdity at its finest.
Jon Hamm's John Ham
Of course the showrunners had to come up with this apt product that plays with the name of famous actor Jon Hamm. Jon Hamm's John Ham is disgusting in concept, hilarious in execution. Have you ever been faced with the difficult choice between eating lunch and going to the bathroom? Jon Hamm is "proud to endorse" a product that eliminates the need to make that decision altogether.
Taco Town
How much can you modify a traditional taco before it becomes too much? SNL's Taco Town pushes the limits of taco creativity as the restaurant makes its tacos increasingly bigger and more absurd. The result? An overly-delighted table of customers (Andy Samberg, Jason Sudeikis, and Bill Hader) who accept the idea of an outrageous mega-taco without batting an eye. Sudeikis' ending line — "Taco Town!" puts a hilarious bookend on this already stunning skit.
Brownie Husband
You don't have to be a fan of store-bought brownie mix to appreciate this SNL sketch, which turns Tina Fey into a sensual super fan of the dessert. SNL definitely cast the right person in this sketch — after watching it, we're convinced that nobody can make brownies as erotic as Fey can. Watch as she becomes intimate with her newfound brownie husband, which turns out to make quite the delicious lover.
Almost Pizza
It's very nearly pizza, but not quite — it's Almost Pizza! But if it can't legally be called pizza, what exactly is it? You won't really get a straight answer in this sketch (starring Kristen Wiig and Bill Hader), but you will learn that it's definitely not pizza. First, it starts getting hotter, then it shatters on the floor like glass, and then ... well, you'll have to watch the sketch to find out.
Guy Fieri's Full Throttle Christmas Special
Armed with all the enthusiastic hype of Guy Fieri himself, Bobby Moynihan plays a very convincing double in SNL's promo for Guy Fieri's Full Throttle Christmas Special. Outrageous dishes and hilariously unexpected musical guests are all teased in the promo. Fieri promises cameos from the likes of Kid Rock, Criss Angel, Bret Michaels, and more, all of whom put the "ham" in "fa-ham-ily."
The Olympia Restaurant
Another vintage SNL sketch (from Season 3 in 1978) sees John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, Laraine Newman, and Bill Murray as staff members at The Olympia Restaurant, which has some ludicrous dining protocol. From not giving refills to customers who have finished their food to only serving cheeseburgers, you'll think you've seen it all until the owner tries to lease a doberman as a guard dog.
Cookie Dough Sport
SNL's Cookie Dough Sport sketch is an imaginative spoof on your favorite sport drink commercials — and honestly, we don't think it's a bad idea. Will Ferrell plays a central role in this hilarious sketch, which starts out tame enough with athletes practicing their various sports. When refreshment time comes, they turn to Cookie Dough Sport, a fine concept — until they're practically bathing in it.
Schiller Visions
Hidden camera shows have historically offered a humorous way to get genuine reactions in real time — but what about when they go horribly wrong? Schiller Visions documents an attempt at a lighthearted practical joke, as hosts serve customers decaf coffee rather than caffeinated. But when one customer (played by Chris Farley) is told he's actually drinking decaf coffee crystals, it's as if all hell has broken loose.
The French Chef
Personally, we don't think any actor has offered as hilarious a portrayal of Julia Child as Dan Aykroyd in this SNL sketch, The French Chef. Child was beloved by many viewers for her warm, funny, and engaging personality, and she wasn't afraid to make mistakes on camera. Aykroyd took all these qualities and dialed them up to 10 in this hilarious skit that features Child injuring herself and trying to improvise a tourniquet. And, yes — "blood" spurts everywhere.
NPR's Delicious Dish: Schweddy Balls
We think this sketch is funniest when just listened to, as you would any NPR show. If you do decide to watch it, imagine what the casual listener would be thinking just from hearing the dialogue through a car radio. Alec Baldwin's Schweddy Balls cause an uproar from the audience, and Ana Gasteyer and Molly Shannon play into the pun without skipping a beat. It's naughty and playful in a way that only SNL can pull off.
Dunkin' Donuts commercial
You know those commercials that definitely portray an idealized version of a company? SNL's spoof on a Dunkin' Donuts commercial pulls this off perfectly — that is, until Casey Affleck steps in. Affleck portrays the program's take on the typical Dunkin' customer and, well, he's anything less than ideal. Self-called "the mayor of Dunkin' Donuts" and "the face of Dunkin'," Affleck will have you recalling your own memorable Dunkin' moments in this sketch.
Sam Adams Pumpkin Ale
If you don't get the hype around all of autumn's pumpkin-related food and drinks, SNL has a sketch for you. A fake commercial for Sam Adams' pumpkin ale sees actors swooning over the beverage — but when Bill Burr tries it, he has less than good things to say. In his own words, this ale "is the kind of beer somebody brings to a party at your house, and then it just like sits in the fridge for like eight months."
Crystal Gravy
If you're turned off by the appearance of thick and creamy gravy, this SNL sketch proposes a solution. Introducing Crystal Gravy, a jarred gravy that's perfectly clear with a gel-like consistency. Minimalists will appreciate this unassuming take on the classic topping. It speaks for itself — in fact, there's very little dialogue in this sketch, which instead depicts consumers enjoying Crystal Gravy with a variety of cuisines.
Anal Retentive Chef
We love when cooking show hosts let their kitchens get a little messy. It offers a realistic portrayal of what happens in our kitchens. SNL's Anal Retentive Chef sketch, however, does the complete opposite. Phil Hartman plays an obsessively clean and orderly chef who can't seem to get to the actual cooking part of his segment — he's too busy cleaning minor messes and chopping ingredients into identical pieces.
Nikey Turkey
Have you ever bought a Thanksgiving turkey and sat down to eat, only to find that the turkey definitely isn't big enough to feed everyone? This SNL sketch starring Chris Rock proposes a wild solution: the "pump-it-up" Nikey Turkey. A catchy jingle advertises a turkey that can be made bigger simply by pumping it up via a small button attached at the turkey tail. Feasible? No. Hilarious? Yes.
Colon Blow
Are you perpetually on the hunt for high-fiber foods to get things moving in the morning? Say goodbye to your favorite fiber-packed cereal and hello to Colon Blow! This sketch is a commercial for a cereal that has 30,000 times more fiber than your typical oat bran cereal. The wild visual depiction of this statistic sees Phil Hartman sitting in a chair atop an ever-growing pyramid of cereal bowls.
Trendy Restaurant
SNL's Trendy Restaurant sketch features four diners who go out to a restaurant that used to be "one of the most infamous underground sex parlors in the meat packing district." In an unexpected twist, the customers are served through a preserved historical relic of the building: a former glory hole. Aidy Bryant eating a baguette through the glory hole is only the beginning of this sketch, in which Peter Dinklage is a stunning guest star.
Heinz Relax
Nobody likes that awkward moment when the ketchup bottle makes a fart noise at the dinner table. But what if it made a more pleasant, relaxing noise instead? Will Ferrell stars in SNL's Heinz Relax, a commercial for a new ketchup bottle. Instead of an annoying farting noise, this bottle emits pleasant — though slightly inappropriate — sighs. Which noise is more awkward is up to you to decide.
Tasty Toaster Tarts
When Jason (Chance the Rapper) brings a bunch of friends home after school, they start digging through the snack cabinet for something to eat — but as Jason's rattling off hilarious snack names, his friends become increasingly concerned about what sinister secrets he may be hiding in the duct-taped fridge. All concerns are forgotten when Jason pulls out the Tasty Toaster Tarts in this ultra-inventive commercial spoof.
Pepsi commercial
Remember that controversial Pepsi commercial starring Kendall Jenner that caused millions in losses for the company? Obviously SNL had to capitalize on the cultural moment, and its take was flawless. Watch as Beck Bennett plays the creator of the Pepsi commercial and shares his concept with friends over the phone mere minutes before shooting. Their feedback leaves him hesitant to continue the shoot; unfortunately, he's already past the point of no return.
Totino's Super Bowl Activity Pack
Totino's pizza rolls are an ever-popular snack, especially on game day, but this isn't your standard pizza rolls commercial. This SNL sketch advertises a Totino's Super Bowl Activity Pack for the wife who's looking for something to keep her occupied in between baking batches of Totino's pizza rolls. It includes infantile activities like connect-the-dots and a spinning top. Misogynistic? Absolutely. Knee-slapping humor? Definitely. Vanessa Bayer is at her peak here.
Chewable Pampers
Definitely one of the more disgusting sketches on our list is SNL's Chewable Pampers skit starring Kristen Wiig (who's probably the only actor who could successfully tackle this one). A more eco-friendly option than disposable diapers, chewable Pampers have "antibacterial flavor crystals" that make a full diaper safe to eat and...irresistible? Wiig proceeds to bake the Pampers into a pie and a stew, much to the audience's disgust.
Pizza Business
Melissa McCarthy takes the starring role in SNL's Pizza Business sketch as a woman seeking out a loan for a pizza business. But this isn't any old pizza place — she has a concept for a pizza eating business. She thinks it's a solid plan, but the banker disagrees, prompting her to demonstrate her business strategy as she's applying for the loan to hilarious effect. McCarthy stuns in everything she does, SNL skits included.
Time to make the donuts
Jon Lovitz is hilarious in this '90s SNL sketch that spoofs a commercial for a donut business. He's has been making these commercials for 15 years and is about to retire, which causes him to reflect on all the historical moments his character has seen while in the donut commercial business. Director Will Ferrell couldn't care less about the baker's character arc, which Lovitz is determined to bring to a satisfying conclusion.
Sexy Cakes
Patrick Stewart is unbelievably funny in SNL's Sexy Cakes sketch. Customers come in to his "Erotic Bakery" to buy naughty confections for bachelor parties and the like, only to be confused (and disappointed) when each cake is exactly the same. Apparently, what Stewart's character finds more erotic than anything is a visual depiction of women going to the bathroom. Stewart's character is flabbergasted when his prospective customers don't agree.
Jamie Lee Curtis for Activia
Who remembers those 2000s-era Activia commercials starring Jamie Lee Curtis? SNL's Kristen Wiig, Amy Poehler, and guest star Ashton Kutcher had a field day in the show's Jamie Lee Curtis for Activia parody. Everything seems off to a smooth start until Curtis (played by Wiig) starts eating the yogurt on camera, only to face immediate stomach discomfort. She then admits she's just pooped in her pants.
Cooking Class
Jack Black stars as a chef with long, thick hair in SNL's Cooking Class sketch. Of course Black is funny enough on his own, but when paired with the likes of Fred Armisen and Rachel Dratch, this skit is taken to unprecedented heights. Its most gag-worthy moment comes when huge chunks of hair are scooped out of the pot — and subsequently eaten by the class's students.
Lunch Lady Land
Adam Sandler and Chris Farley kill in this ultra-funny (and unexpectedly heartfelt) song called Lunch Lady Land. Sandler sings and plays electric guitar while Farley offers an interpretive dance portrayal of a school lunch lady. It starts out tame enough, but Farley's dancing across the stage eventually causes Sandler to break multiple times, much to the audience's delight. By the time the song ends, the pair have been joined on stage by a cast of all your standard cafeteria fare.
McSooshi
SNL definitely crafted this sketch for anyone who's ever wanted some grab-and-go sushi. Combine McDonald's and sushi and you get McSooshi, an over-the-top commercial for a new takeaway sushi spot. The catchy, hand-jivey song is sure to stick in your head long after viewing, so consider yourself warned. This vintage skit stars some of your favorite original cast members — most notably Chevy Chase.
Lisa from Temecula
SNL's Lisa from Temecula sketch sees Ego Nwodim and Pedro Pascal shining in unparalleled splendor as diners in a restaurant. When Lisa (Nwodim) orders her steak extra well-done, it's understandably hard to cut, and the wobbly table doesn't help matters. By the end of the sketch everything is a mess, but the best part of this piece is watching Pedro Pascal repeatedly try (and fail) to keep himself from breaking.
Debbie Downer: Disney World
Putting Debbie Downer in "The Happiest Place on Earth" is a recipe for disaster, hilariously fulfilled in this SNL sketch that takes place at a faux Disney World restaurant. Lindsey Lohan guest stars in SNL's Debbie Downer: Disney World scene, and it's off to a seamless start until Rachel Dratch accidentally flubs a line. After that, not a single cast member can keep it together, resulting in an infamous skit whose video has over 20 million views on YouTube.
Nespresso commercial
If you've ever seen the Nespresso commercial starring Danny Devito and George Clooney as the latter helps the former become "refined" enough to enjoy Nespresso, SNL's Nespresso commercial parody will have you howling. Bobby Moynihan as Devito and Taran Killam as Clooney pull off an impeccable performance as they poke fun at everything that made the original commercial absurd. Our favorite line? Moynihan's "Why am I getting fitted for a suit?"
Dysfunctional Family Dinner
Last but certainly not least, Ana Gasteyer, Will Ferrell, and Sarah Michelle Gellar play a hilarious (if anxiety-inducing) family eating dinner together in SNL's Dysfunctional Family Dinner skit. If you'd consider your own family dinners to be "dysfunctional," this may bring some humor to your situation. Less than two minutes in, everyone is yelling at each other. Personally, we think this is worth the watch even just to see petulant Gellar call Ferrell a "big fat turd."