For Thick And Creamy Gravy, Add In A Dollop Of Sour Cream

When should you add the sour cream? Simply make your gravy as you normally would using all the beautiful drippings and fond as your base. Add flour and stock to form a roux. Remove your pan from the hot burner and add about 2 tablespoons of sour cream and whisk it all together. The texture should be thick, smooth, and creamy in appearance.

It's important that you remove your gravy from its heating element so the sour cream doesn't curdle. If it looks like it has broken apart in your gravy and is lumpy, the gravy was too hot for the cold sour cream. To avoid this mishap altogether, you can temper your gravy and sour cream. Simply place your sour cream in a bowl, add a few tablespoons of the gravy to it, and whisk. Once you've done this, you can add the mixture to your pan of gravy and blend the two together with your whisk. The end result will be dense and creamy with no curdling.