How To Turn Lox Into A Grab-And-Go Sushi Snack

Salt-brined salmon, also known as lox, is a flavorful and adaptable ingredient with a history dating back to the time when it was first preserved by the Nordic people. You might have had a lox bagel with cream cheese, capers, and onions — it's a classic combo that's always a delicious way to enjoy salmon. But guess what? You can also use lox to whip up a quick, grab and go snack that mimics the taste of sushi, without the hassle of traditional sushi preparation.

First things first, gather your ingredients: seaweed snacks (smaller, crispy versions of the larger sheets used in sushi rolls making them perfect for individual servings or quick snacks), salmon lox, cream cheese, cucumber, spicy mayo, and sesame seeds. Take a seaweed snack sheet and spread some cream cheese on one half of it for that creamy goodness. Then throw on some thinly sliced cucumber for a nice crunch and top with delicate salmon lox slices.

About a palm sized portion works well, but feel free to adjust based on your taste. For that extra sushi flair, drizzle on a little spicy mayo. Finish it off with a sprinkle of sesame seeds giving it a nutty touch. Once everything is layered, fold the sushi snack like a taco and eat it, or roll it up if you can and enjoy.