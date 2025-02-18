Every Starbucks Logo Design Throughout The Company's History

The perfect brand logo can be a powerful tool. Without taking a single sip, the sight of Coca-Cola's logo evokes a feeling of refreshment. The same can be said for McDonald's Golden Arches, which immediately make you crave the chain's World Famous Fries. Any number of things can inspire a brand's logo, like a manifesto, the founders, or its home base. For example, Coca-Cola's timeless logo hasn't changed much since being introduced in 1886.Its creator, Frank M. Robinson, chose the Spencerian cursive script because it was popular yet unique for a soda at the time.

Starbucks' Siren is another among the pantheon of globally recognized logos. Its iconic green color is a lighthouse for coffee lovers worldwide. With over 40,000 locations, you'd have to dig under a rock to find someone unfamiliar with it. The twin-tailed logo we know today has evolved with the changing tide, though never strayed from its seafaring roots. Logo redesigns aren't the easiest to pull off successfully, either. However, those that are successful retain the brand's essence, and Starbucks has impressively achieved that. Here is every logo design the company has used throughout its history.