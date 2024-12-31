The Intentional Imperfection Behind The Starbucks Logo Design

It is well known that the Starbucks logo has gone through several variations since the company's conception. The original NSFW logo, which dates back to 1971, was a two-tailed mermaid-looking creature with a bare torso, and the image generated quite a few controversial sentiments. In 1987, the logo was redesigned, yet this wouldn't be the only edits the siren would undergo. Just as the first Starbucks store contains thoughtful pieces of history, plenty of interesting facts about the original inner-workings of the store, and more than a few hidden Easter eggs, the logo, too, holds plenty of tokens that represent Starbucks' evolution.

For one, the siren has been progressively zoomed in over the years, and her more revealing aspects have been covered by long, flowing hair. As seen today, the subtle asymmetrical feature on the upper right side of the siren's face is a detail with a noticeable impact. This shadow on the side of the character's nose is extended, an intentional line that helps represent an entity that is both approachable and human. Some may even go so far as to say that this natural flaw helps consumers embrace their own imperfections.