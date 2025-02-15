The Substance-Inspired Activator Martini Recipe

If you're an avid horror movie aficionado or simply a film lover with one eye on the latest releases, you'll likely have come across the divisive and rather grotesque surprise hit from Cannes, "The Substance." Demi Moore bagged a Golden Globe for her portrayal of an aging starlet who turns to a neon-hued serum in hopes of regaining her youthful beauty.

While we can't promise you that this "The Substance"-inspired Activator martini will bring forth an entirely new and youthful you, we can guarantee a dangerously delicious cocktail with plenty of added drama. From the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, this neon martini is as fruity and fun as it is garishly-colored, with banana liqueur, melon-flavored Midori, pineapple juice, and lemon coming together for a tropical, zingy cocktail that will leave you feeling rejuvenated. (As an interesting aside, the name of the melon liqueur Midori means "green" in Japanese, and the color itself signifies youth and vitality in Japanese culture, making it an ideal addition to this youth serum–based recipe.)

This Activator martini uses a gin base and is stirred to keep the drink ultra smooth before being served up in a martini glass with a filled syringe to complete the styling. The perfect accompaniment to a movie night, rustle up this Activator martini yourself to enjoy alongside a viewing of the Oscar-nominated movie "The Substance."