Make Store-Bought Tomato Soup Taste Luxurious By Stirring In This Cheese
The basic combination of tomato soup and grilled cheese is a tried and true pairing. Really, tomato soup with any kind of cheese is an amazing duo for the way the richness of the cheese cuts through the acidity of the tomato soup and creates a desirable taste and texture. You can easily prepare your favorite homemade recipe or choose from a number of quality store-bought tomato soups to get the base for a well-balanced meal. There are plenty of fun additions to amplify the flavor of a packaged tomato soup such as a dash of horseradish or a splash of fish sauce, but the best way to elevate your soup to truly decadent heights is by stirring in a hearty helping of Boursin cheese.
With so many wonderful flavors of Boursin cheese to choose from, this French-style creamy cheese is the ultimate ingredient to enrich your store-bought tomato soup. The hallmark of Boursin is a variety of herb-rich and savory flavors, any of which would be a perfect addition to a bowl of tomato soup. The tender consistency also lends itself well to fully homogenizing in a bowl of hot soup to really infuse the flavors and permeate the dish. The availability of a dairy-free option also means that the addition of Boursin can be inclusive of non-dairy and vegetarian diets too. No matter which Boursin cheese you use, it will be an asset to your soup.
Incorporating Boursin cheese in your store-bought tomato soup
It's simple to pick the best Boursin cheese for your store-bought soup to ensure the flavors will blend well together. Thinking along the lines of making a comforting dip using Boursin cheese and cherry tomatoes, consider how the combination of savory tastes and tender textures will play in your bowl of soup. Depending on the size of your store-bought soup, you can use either an entire package of Boursin cheese or adjust the ratio to accommodate a smaller portion. It's up to you to decide how much or how little decadent deliciousness you'd like to include in your soup.
There's a Boursin cheese to match any flavor profile you want. For example, if you're warming up a bowl of store-bought tomato soup and want an extra kick of heat, add a generous portion of cracked black pepper-flavored Boursin cheese for the ideal level of spice. The Boursin cheese website even suggests using its garlic and fine herbs flavored cheese in a recipe replicating the viral one-pan tomato soup trend. On the other hand, if you're a fan of store-bought tomato soups that lean towards the sweeter side such as roasted tomato or tomato and red pepper flavored soups, try mixing in one of Boursin's other flavors like caramelized onions and herbs or fig and balsamic. Any way you choose to use this cheese, it will be the perfect accompaniment for a well-rounded meal.