11 Popular Soda And Liquor Pairings For Winter Cocktails

The combination of soda and liquor shouldn't be reserved for the spring and summer seasons. While you might be familiar with the idea of pairing sodas with summery cocktails, there's no need to let your soda collection collect dust during the winter — why not opt for a delicious yet seasonally appropriate soda and liquor cocktail?

There are some spirits that most people can agree are absolutely made for winter. Spicy, warming, and complex, these liquors are practically designed for cozying up by the fireside on a cold winter night. Luckily, there are plenty of soda pairings for these kinds of liquors that will help preserve the holiday spirit — from spicy and wintery sodas like ginger beer to refreshing and pleasantly bitter tonic water.

To find out which popular soda and liquor pairings work best for winter cocktails, we spoke to the bar manager Joshua White of the legendary cocktail bar Death & Co. This influential bar has locations across the country and its own cocktail book on Modern Classics – which is one of best cocktail books for beginners. Death & Co might be one of the most innovative modern cocktail bars, but White is also the person to talk to when it comes to traditional classics. He recommended the very best soda and liquor pairings for the perfect winter cocktail — and a few extra things you can do to spruce up your seasonal cocktails.

