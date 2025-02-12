11 Popular Soda And Liquor Pairings For Winter Cocktails
The combination of soda and liquor shouldn't be reserved for the spring and summer seasons. While you might be familiar with the idea of pairing sodas with summery cocktails, there's no need to let your soda collection collect dust during the winter — why not opt for a delicious yet seasonally appropriate soda and liquor cocktail?
There are some spirits that most people can agree are absolutely made for winter. Spicy, warming, and complex, these liquors are practically designed for cozying up by the fireside on a cold winter night. Luckily, there are plenty of soda pairings for these kinds of liquors that will help preserve the holiday spirit — from spicy and wintery sodas like ginger beer to refreshing and pleasantly bitter tonic water.
To find out which popular soda and liquor pairings work best for winter cocktails, we spoke to the bar manager Joshua White of the legendary cocktail bar Death & Co. This influential bar has locations across the country and its own cocktail book on Modern Classics – which is one of best cocktail books for beginners. Death & Co might be one of the most innovative modern cocktail bars, but White is also the person to talk to when it comes to traditional classics. He recommended the very best soda and liquor pairings for the perfect winter cocktail — and a few extra things you can do to spruce up your seasonal cocktails.
Whiskey and ginger ale
If you're looking for something with a sweet profile and a hint of spice, whiskey and ginger ale should be your new go-to winter drink. Ginger ale is a great match for whiskey, and its rich, warming qualities. While the whiskey provides a strong and complex body, ginger ale will sweeten the drink with its light, syrupy character. Essentially, it will result in a drink with a little less burning and spiciness on the palate. Thanks to the sweetness and the carbonation, the result is a somewhat refreshing yet cozy winter drink.
"When pairing sodas with stronger spirits like whiskey, rum, and brandy for winter cocktails, you're aiming for a balance between the rich, warming qualities of the alcohol and the refreshing or slightly sweet, effervescent nature of the soda," says Joshua White. This is easily achievable with whiskey and ginger ale.
Whiskey and ginger beer
Joshua White believes that whiskey and bourbon are classic winter spirits due to their rich and warming character. "Rye whiskey has a bit of spice, while bourbon brings in sweetness with notes of caramel and vanilla — perfect for a classic winter cocktail like an Old Fashioned or Manhattan." Though these traditional winter cocktails always work, for the easiest version, White recommends you pair whiskey with ginger beer for a great wintertime drink.
The combination of whiskey and ginger beer will give you a spicy, warming cocktail that's perfect for those dark and cold winter months. Ginger beer will still add a hint of sweetness that complements whiskey, though it's not quite as sugary as ginger ale. If you opt for a smoked whiskey, the cocktail will have a heartier profile that will perfectly match ginger beer and its inherent spiciness. Ginger beer also adds a nice bit of fizz to your whiskey, delivering a more exciting mouthfeel.
Although you might be used to using them interchangeably, ginger ale and ginger beer are different. For one, ginger beer is typically fermented, and you'll find it to be much spicier than ginger ale. On the other hand, ale is a sweeter and weaker version of ginger beer. Think of ginger ale as a ginger-flavored soda and ginger beer as a carbonated ginger drink.
Whiskey and tonic
According to Joshua White, the combination of whiskey and tonic is a fantastic winter drink. You'll find that tonic is subtly sweet and slightly bitter, which is amazing for highlighting the complex nuances you'll find in a well-made whiskey. The combination of these two seemingly contrasting ingredients creates a rich and warming winter cocktail. If you decide to recreate this combo, make sure to pick the right tonic. There are many tonic brands and tonic styles that differ in the level of sweetness and bitterness. Essentially, the choice of tonic with influence the final flavor profile of the mixed drink.
White also recommends whiskey and club soda as an alternative to tonic water. In this version, soda water will add carbonation to the whiskey without altering the flavor. Unlike tonic water, club soda does not include sweeteners or flavorings, resulting in a very neutral drink. Though club soda will dilute your whiskey slightly, the carbonation will make the drink more refreshing while preserving the distinctively rich winter quality.
Rum and cola
"The colder season calls for drinks that comfort and provide cozy, warming feelings, perfect for indoor gatherings or fireside sips," says Joshua White. What spirit better captures that feeling than rum? White knows that a typical list of winter liquors will include various kinds of rum, including vibrant spiced rum and the more robust and sweeter expressions such as dark rum (which is often enriched with molasses). This leads to the classic rum and cola mix as another perfect winter cocktail combo. The traditional version of this cocktail calls for nothing more than a bit of cola and rum, though some variations also add a lime wedge or lime juice.
Keep in mind that you don't necessarily need to stick to the well-known American Coca-Cola version for this cocktail, though you certainly can. Other varieties — such as Pepsi, Jones Cola, or RC Cola — are some brands that might work with rum to make a tasty winter beverage, and if you need more ideas, you can find inspiration in the list of popular cola brands. Also, don't forget about using specialty and flavored colas to add a little twist to this winter classic. No matter which brand you choose, you'll get a balanced, subtly sweet wintertime drink.
Rum and ginger beer
"It's all about balancing the drink to match the season's vibe — light and playful for summer, rich and comforting for winter," says Joshua White. Rum and ginger beer is possibly one of the coziest cocktail combinations. It's spicy, sweet and full of complexity. Most people would enjoy the bright and zesty ginger beer profile in combination with the deep and brawny nuances typically found in rum.
This mixed drink works because ginger beer brings some natural sweetness that isn't overpowering, while rum introduces body and complexity to the mix. The carbonation from the ginger beer rounds off this winter cocktail perfectly. White says that "winter cocktails tend to be richer, spicier, and more warming," which perfectly describes the combination of rum and ginger beer. He also mentions that ginger beer works especially well with dark rum. As he explains, dark rum is packed with rich molasses and caramel-like nuances, "which are great for creating a warm, spicy cocktail."
Now, let's be clear. Both dark rum and regular rum have been aged in oak barrels. The color of a dark rum doesn't necessarily mean that it's been aged longer than white rum. In many cases, dark rum will include extra additives — like molasses or caramel — that add flavor and make the color more intensive. Keep in mind that this doesn't necessarily mean dark rum will be much sweeter than rum. It often just indicates that the flavor profile of dark rum will be stronger or richer.
Brandy and lemon-lime soda
Brandy is mainly distilled from fermented grapes, but other fruit is also commonly used. That's why, when compared to other distilled spirits, brandy generally has a slightly sweeter profile. Though it depends on the type, you'll find that most varieties have a fruitier character. When you think of classic winter drinks like mulled wine, you're probably imagining a somewhat similar flavor — brandy is just richer and stronger.
Because brandy is so fruit-forward, pairing it with lemon-lime soda is a classic choice for a winter cocktail, according to Joshua White. It's kind of an either/or situation; you can use lemon soda, lime soda, or lemon-lime soda. There's really no way to go wrong — brandy often has a citrusy note, and with those sweeter, fruitier, and subtly floral nuances, it's a perfect complement to the sweet and acidic flavor of lemon-lime soda.
Adding soda to your brandy will make it sweeter, and it will also give your cocktail a bit of carbonation. You might think of lemon-lime soda as more appropriate for the summer, but when it comes to brandy, that's not necessarily the case. The strong, warming flavors of brandy help to give the lemon-lime soda some depth, making it ideal for cold weather.
Brandy and sparkling apple cider
It's hard to top the taste of brandy mixed with a bit of sparkling apple cider. The two fruity flavors naturally pair well together. Apple cider is the drink many people think of when they think of fall and winter, as it's commonly consumed around the holiday season. Though regular apple cider is a perfect touch to fall cocktails, don't miss the huge potential of using sparkling apple cider as a great base for fall cocktails. Sparkling apple cider is the perfect way to make brandy lighter and just a touch more refreshing, without taking away the warming quality of the brandy.
There are many ways you can upgrade this classic cocktail. The easiest way is to add warming spices (like cloves or cinnamon) — or you can even serve the cocktail warm. If you choose the latter, however, Joshua White warns that you shouldn't be using carbonated sodas. "For drinks like mulled wine and hot toddies that rely on the richness of juice and the lack of carbonation, sticking with juice might be the better option for maintaining the intended taste and cozy experience."
If you want to switch fruit juice with soda, White emphasizes that "it changes the texture, sweetness, and depth of flavor." He also explains that the switch needs to have similar flavors, sweetness, and acidity.
Brandy and ginger ale
If you've ever heard of the legendary horse's neck or the snowball cocktail, which sometimes adds a frothy egg white into the mix, you probably already know that brandy and ginger ale go incredibly well together. Unsurprisingly, this is one of the suggestions Joshua White has added to the list of pairings he'd recommend for winter.
Brandy is a liquor with a complex character that tends to vary depending on the base ingredient and the age. Brandy varieties that have been aged in wood tend to develop more subtle characteristics and a softer profile that work well with ginger ale. On the other hand, ginger ale packs a zesty kick that complements brandy and its natural sweetness. Together, they form a cocktail that has depth to it but isn't overwhelming. Ginger ale will provide a sweeter backbone that will slightly dilute the brandy but allow it to retain its character and tasting notes.
Fernet and Coca-Cola
If you're stepping outside of the classic range of whiskey, rum, and brandy, Joshua White has another recommendation that combines liquor and soda in a perfect winter cocktail. This suggestion includes fernet, a unique subcategory of classic amaro that is distinguished for its bitterness and strong herbal profile. This category is modeled on Italian-born Fernet-Branca, but the style is now being recreated elsewhere and is especially popular in Argentina. The country also became the birthplace of the most popular fernet-based cocktail that mixes this bitter drink with Coca-Cola.
This cocktail is as simple as it sounds, with the cola taking the edge off of the bitterness and herbaceous profile. It balances out all the harshness and gives the drink some sweetness. Fernet's bold and robust flavor profile makes it fantastic for the winter season, while the cola brightens it up with its typical sweet, citrusy, and vanilla-like notes.
Campari and grapefruit soda
Campari is a very fun liquor — you probably know it for its bright red color, similar to that of a maraschino cherry. It's citrusy, spicy, and very bitter. You might also get a hint of herbs and earthiness from it. But just because Campari and grapefruit soda is a zesty combination doesn't mean they can't work well together as a winter cocktail. For one thing, Campari's bitterness is enough to create a rich and complex winter drink. Additionally, grapefruit is primarily a winter fruit, meaning the colder months are actually the best season to involve the citrus in your cooking and cocktail-making.
For that reason, there's nothing wrong with enjoying a refreshing yet deep Campari and grapefruit soda mix. Add a little bit of real grapefruit juice, zest, or peel for a little extra flavor and texture. The carbonation from the soda will also make it more texturally exciting.
Amaro and club soda
As Joshua White describes, amaro is "a complex, bitter liqueur that often has herbal, spicy, or citrusy flavors." He believes this is the perfect wintertime option and suggests brands such as Averna, Fernet-Branca, or Montenegro to create powerful and robust drinks. "These add layers of flavor and warmth that are ideal for the colder months."
Amaro is an Italian-style bitter liqueur that comes in many different varieties that vary in taste, aromas, and complexity, so it's crucial to get familiar with a particular brand before you decide to use it in your cocktails. One of White's suggestions is Averna, the bold Italian liqueur ideal for fall cocktails that has tons of herbaceous notes that work well when mixed with soda.
Because amaro has so many flavors all on its own, soda water is a good go-to mixer for it. Adding a few bubbles never hurts, and soda helps to tone down the intensity without overshadowing its aromas and flavors.
Best winter cocktail garnishes
No matter the drink you're making, you need to know about seasonally appropriate garnishes. Besides acting as a decoration, garnishes can add texture and flavor. If you want to take your cocktails from basic to professional, adding a garnish (even a small and simple one) will do the trick.
Some easy garnishes to keep on hand include winter spices, which you can pull straight from your spice rack. "Drop in a cinnamon stick for a classic, wintery vibe," says Joshua White. "For a little extra touch, dust the top of the cocktail with ground cinnamon or nutmeg." Spices are easy to pair with winter cocktails because you're already using rich and spicy spirits as the base.
You can also go for a few sprigs of herbs to add color and flavor to your drink. Don't worry, doing this won't necessarily make your drink feel summery. "Fresh sprigs of rosemary, thyme, or sage are perfect for winter. You can even lightly torch rosemary to add a subtle smokiness to the drink," suggests White.
Lastly, don't forget about a sweet touch. "Candied orange slices, cherries, and raspberries can add a touch of sweetness that feels festive," White advises. These are perfect picks for any holiday cocktail. Items like candied orange slices, which can last a long time, are great to keep on your shelf or bar cart for a quick way to upgrade any winter cocktail.
Best winter cocktail glassware
Aside from garnishes, using glassware that is seasonally appropriate is another great way to make any cocktail feel like it's meant just for the winter season. "For hot cocktails, a classic mug (I personally think a copper mule mug or a glass teacup) can immediately give your drink that winter feel," Joshua White says.
If you're looking for a unique way to serve up holiday cocktails, don't forget about frosted glasses. "Glassware with a frosted finish or intricate designs add a visual cue that pairs perfectly with the season," White adds. This is also a great way to make your cocktail look fancier, even without an elaborate garnish.
White also believes that cool cocktails can be great for the winter, too — as long as you put them in the right glassware, of course. "If you're sticking with a chilled drink, opt for a coupe glass or a rocks glass — these can be made extra festive with a rim of cinnamon-sugar or even an angostura snowflake pattern."