Two Hollywood Stars Crush Pickleball In Michelob Ultra's Super Bowl 2025 Ad

Super Bowl Sunday promises two things to fans of this annual championship game: a winner of the game and some fun commercials to keep you chuckling even if your team is losing. One stand-out ad cobbled together by Michelob Ultra, one of the most popular beers on the market, features Hollywood royalty Willem Dafoe and Catherine O'Hara, but the antics of the two stars are not so royal. The minute-long segment is titled "The Ultra Hustle" and portrays Dafoe and O'Hara as pickleball protegees hustling for cans of, you guessed it, Michelob Ultra.

Advertisement

There are a lot of cameos in this 60-seconds of competitive fun. The dynamic duo sits at the bar when O'Hara coyly asks fellow actor Katelyn Tarver if she and her buddy would consider playing her and Dafoe. Tarver replies rather dismissively, "Oh, we're kind of at a high level," before the Schitt's Creek actress and her "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" sidekick sweep the court with younglings, earning themselves a Michelob Ultra. But the fun doesn't stop there.