Two Hollywood Stars Crush Pickleball In Michelob Ultra's Super Bowl 2025 Ad
Super Bowl Sunday promises two things to fans of this annual championship game: a winner of the game and some fun commercials to keep you chuckling even if your team is losing. One stand-out ad cobbled together by Michelob Ultra, one of the most popular beers on the market, features Hollywood royalty Willem Dafoe and Catherine O'Hara, but the antics of the two stars are not so royal. The minute-long segment is titled "The Ultra Hustle" and portrays Dafoe and O'Hara as pickleball protegees hustling for cans of, you guessed it, Michelob Ultra.
There are a lot of cameos in this 60-seconds of competitive fun. The dynamic duo sits at the bar when O'Hara coyly asks fellow actor Katelyn Tarver if she and her buddy would consider playing her and Dafoe. Tarver replies rather dismissively, "Oh, we're kind of at a high level," before the Schitt's Creek actress and her "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" sidekick sweep the court with younglings, earning themselves a Michelob Ultra. But the fun doesn't stop there.
Pro pickleballers are also featured in the ad
Catherine O'Hara and Willem Dafoe prove themselves to be quite the pickleball competitors and beer mongers as they win match after match. They take on a laundry list of athletes, including NFL favorite Randy Moss, who lobs the question, "You know we're professional athletes, right?" to the celebrity hustlers. But O'Hara doesn't miss a beat and wittingly slams back, "What sport?" Additionally, WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu, Olympic gold medalist Ryan Crouser, and four pickleball pros: Jaume Martinez Vich, Emily Cederquist, Parris Todd, and Hunter Johnson, all make an appearance in this hilarious ad that will have you feeling a little thirsty when it ends.
However, Michelob Ultra isn't the only beer on the block with a Super Bowl LIX commercial. Bud Light's Super Bowl 2025 ad also brings the star power featuring Post Malone, Peyton Manning, and comedian Shane Gillis and Budweiser's Super Bowl 2025 ad will tug at your heartstrings. But don't get so absorbed in the commercials that you forget to nosh on all of those Super Bowl-themed snacks based on your favorite team.