What To Expect From The Bourbon & Beyond Festival Experience: Cost, Location, And Lineup
When it comes to beverage and food festivals around the world that deserve a spot on your bucket list, Bourbon & Beyond should be a priority. This top-tier drinking experience happens in September in Louisville, Kentucky. Every type of bourbon you can imagine will be present, right in the spirit's hometown. Expect some of the best single barrel bourbons, which show off the exceptional flavors and aromas of one barrel rather than a blend. The event will feature around 30, in fact, including Woodford Reserve, Knob Creek, Blanton's, and Old Forester. If you're interested in tracking down rare bourbons, this is the fest for you. There will be dozens of allocated and premium items from the likes of Uncle Nearest, Evan Williams, Rabbit Hole, Bardstown Bourbon, and Old Rip Van Winkle, plus vintage options from Four Roses, Heaven Hill, and Wild Turkey. Furthermore, events will include product demos, panel discussions, and workshops, where you can meet some of your favorite distillers.
In terms of the "& Beyond" part, there will also be a handful of other special, aged spirits like rum and Armagnac, perfect for broadening your tasting horizons. For food, well-known chefs will be presenting cooking demos and serving up delicious eats. Plus, this four-day bourbon celebration is also a full-fledged music festival. Huge headliners like Jack White, Phish, The Lumineers, The Goo Goo Dolls, Third Eye Blind, Ringo Starr & His All-Star Band, 10,000 Maniacs, Gin Blossoms, and Pixies will take the stage.
How to attend Bourbon & Beyond
Bourbon & Beyond will take place Thursday to Sunday, September 11 to 15, 2025 at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. A pass for all four days with access to the music, food, and bourbon events costs $329.99, and a pass four-pack perfect for friend groups is $1,279.96. You can also score access to this fest plus another Louisville music festival, Louder Than Life, for $550. General admission passes for single days range from $139.99 to $169.99, and VIP passes, depending on the tier and its premium food, drink, and event options, range from $289.99 for one day to $1,999.99 for all four days. Perks under those VIP tiers include air-conditioned restrooms, shaded seating areas and lounges, and open bars.
In terms of lodging for however many days and nights you wish to attend Bourbon & Beyond, you can stay at a nearby hotel — there's parking available, and shuttle services yet to be announced. Or, you can remain at the heart of the action by camping. Camp with your car and a tent for $329.99, or with your RV for $849 with a power hook-up, $499 without. $2,499 for two people or $2,999 for four will get you a luxury bell tent with dedicated restrooms and the closest proximity to festival events, and $5,000 gets you an air-conditioned RV. Sign up for updates on the festival's website, which will only help you get more excited for this bourbon-and-music extravaganza.