What To Expect From The Bourbon & Beyond Festival Experience: Cost, Location, And Lineup

When it comes to beverage and food festivals around the world that deserve a spot on your bucket list, Bourbon & Beyond should be a priority. This top-tier drinking experience happens in September in Louisville, Kentucky. Every type of bourbon you can imagine will be present, right in the spirit's hometown. Expect some of the best single barrel bourbons, which show off the exceptional flavors and aromas of one barrel rather than a blend. The event will feature around 30, in fact, including Woodford Reserve, Knob Creek, Blanton's, and Old Forester. If you're interested in tracking down rare bourbons, this is the fest for you. There will be dozens of allocated and premium items from the likes of Uncle Nearest, Evan Williams, Rabbit Hole, Bardstown Bourbon, and Old Rip Van Winkle, plus vintage options from Four Roses, Heaven Hill, and Wild Turkey. Furthermore, events will include product demos, panel discussions, and workshops, where you can meet some of your favorite distillers.

Advertisement

In terms of the "& Beyond" part, there will also be a handful of other special, aged spirits like rum and Armagnac, perfect for broadening your tasting horizons. For food, well-known chefs will be presenting cooking demos and serving up delicious eats. Plus, this four-day bourbon celebration is also a full-fledged music festival. Huge headliners like Jack White, Phish, The Lumineers, The Goo Goo Dolls, Third Eye Blind, Ringo Starr & His All-Star Band, 10,000 Maniacs, Gin Blossoms, and Pixies will take the stage.