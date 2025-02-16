Even The Worst Snack At Buc-Ee's Is Still Worth Trying

As a super-sized gas station/convenience store/snack buffet, Buc-ee's seems to have secured a special place in the hearts of travelers and foodies alike who view it as a magical location where every culinary desire can be met instantly. With snacks and sandwiches galore, every visitor can find something that piques their curiosity. To that end, we tried and ranked 15 of the most popular Buc-ee's treats, placing the Chili Limón Pork Rinds at the bottom of the list.

While we enjoyed aspects of all of the snacks we tried, inevitably in a rankings list, some item must come in last. Buc-ee's sells pork rinds in multiple flavors, including habanero, dill, original, BBQ, and chili limón, so there are plenty of options to choose from. Admittedly, the pork rinds are not our favorite Buc-ee's snack — that honor belongs to original Beaver Nuggets — but that doesn't mean they're not worth trying.

For those who love salty snacks and desire some added protein, the Chili Limón Pork Rinds remain a flavorful option at Buc-ee's. According to our taste tester, they were both smoky and savory and had just the right sort of zing to each bite that made them a delicious experience. No doubt, these are definitely worth a try; they're just not our favorite snack.

