Even The Worst Snack At Buc-Ee's Is Still Worth Trying
As a super-sized gas station/convenience store/snack buffet, Buc-ee's seems to have secured a special place in the hearts of travelers and foodies alike who view it as a magical location where every culinary desire can be met instantly. With snacks and sandwiches galore, every visitor can find something that piques their curiosity. To that end, we tried and ranked 15 of the most popular Buc-ee's treats, placing the Chili Limón Pork Rinds at the bottom of the list.
While we enjoyed aspects of all of the snacks we tried, inevitably in a rankings list, some item must come in last. Buc-ee's sells pork rinds in multiple flavors, including habanero, dill, original, BBQ, and chili limón, so there are plenty of options to choose from. Admittedly, the pork rinds are not our favorite Buc-ee's snack — that honor belongs to original Beaver Nuggets — but that doesn't mean they're not worth trying.
For those who love salty snacks and desire some added protein, the Chili Limón Pork Rinds remain a flavorful option at Buc-ee's. According to our taste tester, they were both smoky and savory and had just the right sort of zing to each bite that made them a delicious experience. No doubt, these are definitely worth a try; they're just not our favorite snack.
More uses for chili limón seasoning
While pork rinds may not be our favorite Buc-ee's treat, these salty, super crunchy, and all-around puffy snacks are still popular worldwide. It's no wonder that many Buc-ee's fans — not to mention us here at Tasting Table — believe that 4505's crispy chicharrones are top-notch. Chili limón (sometimes called chili lime) is also an instant flavor enhancer, adding tartness, tanginess, and heat to each bite. It's a flavor that has been embraced by seemingly every chip brand, including Tostitos, Doritos, Lay's, Sun Chips, Trader Joe's, and Quest.
But beyond pork rinds, chili limón seasoning was practically made to upgrade your homemade guacamole. Some batches of guac can be uninspiring, but a splash of Tajín or a packet of chili limón seasoning can impart additional heat and sweetness, mixed with salt, chili, sugar, and garlic. Homemade tortilla chips can also be enhanced with homemade chili limón seasoning and easily brushed on to cut tortillas before baking. In about 15 minutes, you can have fresh-from-the-oven seasoned chips that pair perfectly with homemade guacamole.