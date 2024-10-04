The Store-Bought Seasoning Blend That Was Practically Made To Upgrade Your Guacamole

Guacamole can take many forms, ranging from the utterly inspired to the sadly plain. When the Mexican staple ventures toward the land of forgettable dips, there's one seasoning blend that is particularly suited to saving the day; upgrade any lackluster guacamole with chili lime seasoning.

Chili lime blends, which are staples in the seasoning aisle, often contain ingredients like ground chilis, citric acid for the lime flavor, salt, and sugar. Some mixes can also include lime juice powder, red bell pepper, and garlic. Tajín is one of the most well-known brands of chili lime seasoning and uses chiles de árbol, guajillo, pasilla, sea salt, and dehydrated lime. No matter what brand you choose, guac and chili-lime is a matchless match.

Avocado's rich creaminess means that unseasoned or too-lightly seasoned guacamole benefits from the spice and tang of chili lime mix. A foolproof guac recipe is a must to begin experimenting; make this crave-worthy guac, or pick any of these five guacamole varieties, and start elevating.