The Store-Bought Seasoning Blend That Was Practically Made To Upgrade Your Guacamole
Guacamole can take many forms, ranging from the utterly inspired to the sadly plain. When the Mexican staple ventures toward the land of forgettable dips, there's one seasoning blend that is particularly suited to saving the day; upgrade any lackluster guacamole with chili lime seasoning.
Chili lime blends, which are staples in the seasoning aisle, often contain ingredients like ground chilis, citric acid for the lime flavor, salt, and sugar. Some mixes can also include lime juice powder, red bell pepper, and garlic. Tajín is one of the most well-known brands of chili lime seasoning and uses chiles de árbol, guajillo, pasilla, sea salt, and dehydrated lime. No matter what brand you choose, guac and chili-lime is a matchless match.
Avocado's rich creaminess means that unseasoned or too-lightly seasoned guacamole benefits from the spice and tang of chili lime mix. A foolproof guac recipe is a must to begin experimenting; make this crave-worthy guac, or pick any of these five guacamole varieties, and start elevating.
How to perfect chili lime guacamole
Putting some pep in the step of store-bought or homemade guacamole couldn't be more simple. Grab your chili lime seasoning mix and sprinkle some in, blending and testing until you find your desired pungency. You can try this straightforward hack with other kinds of guac too, beyond the traditional mixture. For example, this grilled corn and avocado guacamole is another perfect base for either a dusting or a heaping spoonful.
On the off chance you don't want to grab a seasoning mix straight from the shelf, you can always craft your own. Borrow the seasoning prep from this chili lime tortilla chip recipe, which combines chili powder, fresh lime juice, as well as cumin to bring a flavor punch up to the table. Going off the beaten path, you could also craft some chili lime hot sauce as a way to enjoy a more mild guacamole with a side of tang and spice.