Don't Ever Suffer Through Mushy Zucchini Fries Again With One Helpful Tip

There's no denying that potatoes are king when it comes to fries. But when it comes time to mix things up, get some extra nutrients into your snacks, or use up what you have left in the fridge, zucchini fries can be a delicious option. But if you've tried and failed to get a good result, there's one thing you need to keep in mind: Zucchini that's previously frozen is not going to crisp up.

Vegetables with a high water content don't retain their texture after freezing and thawing, as the water forms ice crystals that expand and break down the cell walls. At around 94% water, zucchini has no chance of staying firm after thawing. In addition to the soft texture, you'll find that you'll have a hard time getting the breading to stick to the zucchini due to the excess moisture. So while reaching for a bag of frozen zucchini spirals might seem the perfect shortcut to a pile of curly zucchini fries, that extra moisture is going to thwart any effort at getting a good crunch. Besides, making your own zoodles can be fun — all you need is a spiralizer like this one from OXO.

If you're looking for something to do with that surplus squash you froze during summer, fries are not the answer. Treat yourself to some firm, fresh produce and save the frozen stuff for recipes where the soft texture will be an asset, like soup or zucchini bread.

