Don't Ever Suffer Through Mushy Zucchini Fries Again With One Helpful Tip
There's no denying that potatoes are king when it comes to fries. But when it comes time to mix things up, get some extra nutrients into your snacks, or use up what you have left in the fridge, zucchini fries can be a delicious option. But if you've tried and failed to get a good result, there's one thing you need to keep in mind: Zucchini that's previously frozen is not going to crisp up.
Vegetables with a high water content don't retain their texture after freezing and thawing, as the water forms ice crystals that expand and break down the cell walls. At around 94% water, zucchini has no chance of staying firm after thawing. In addition to the soft texture, you'll find that you'll have a hard time getting the breading to stick to the zucchini due to the excess moisture. So while reaching for a bag of frozen zucchini spirals might seem the perfect shortcut to a pile of curly zucchini fries, that extra moisture is going to thwart any effort at getting a good crunch. Besides, making your own zoodles can be fun — all you need is a spiralizer like this one from OXO.
If you're looking for something to do with that surplus squash you froze during summer, fries are not the answer. Treat yourself to some firm, fresh produce and save the frozen stuff for recipes where the soft texture will be an asset, like soup or zucchini bread.
More tips for the best zucchini fries
Whether you plan to deep fry, air fry, or oven-bake your zucchini fries, the idea remains the same: A crispy exterior relies on removing as much moisture as you can. This starts with salting your zucchini after cutting, which will draw moisture from inside to the surface, where it can be drained away or patted dry.
Before cooking, your zucchini fries will also require breading. While some vegetable fries, including potatoes, have enough starch to crisp up on their own, zucchini needs a bit of a helping hand. Starting with a dusting of cornstarch will help absorb more moisture and give the egg something to stick to, and coating your zucchini in panko will give a lighter, crunchier finish compared to regular breadcrumbs.
When it comes time to cook your zucchini fries, follow the same rules that you would for other fried foods. This means making sure your oven or oil is hot enough before the fries go in, avoiding overcrowding, and draining well on a paper towel to remove any excess oil.