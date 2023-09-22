Should You Salt Zucchini Before Or After Roasting? The Answer Is Complicated

By the looks of it, zucchini is a pretty fuss-free food. Compared to other types of squashes and gourds — namely the heavy butternut and pumpkin varieties — zucchinis are like the blameless little siblings, unsuspecting and innocent. You've probably been cutting them up and throwing them in the oven without a second thought. However, it turns out that there's been a bit of a debate surrounding these small, green, seasonal gourds. Like most baby siblings, they're much more complicated than anyone suspected.

So, what is it about these veggies that could be causing such a conundrum in the kitchen? It all has to do with their relationship with salt. It's not about how much of it you should use or what kind — it's about when you should be adding salt to your zucchini. Some people argue that you should salt them before you roast them, while others say that it's simply an unnecessary step nullified by your oven. Different sources say different things and, besides being confusing, it can have serious consequences for your stuffed zucchini boat dinner. Well, spare your zucchini, because we're getting to the bottom of it.