The 5 Rules Texas Roadhouse Follows For Ethical Meat Sourcing

Texas Roadhouse has gained an unusual reputation for combining steaks that taste impressively good with prices that won't make you want to run out of the restaurant, and the company's meat sources have a lot to do with that. Like many steakhouse chains, Texas Roadhouse uses USDA choice steaks, but it's been able to maintain lower prices than others through a variety of clever business schemes, including sourcing it's beef on long-term contracts that have insulated the chain from rising prices over the past few years. Texas Roadhouse also maintains quality control in it's beef sourcing through a variety of independent third-party inspectors. According to Texas Roadhouse's company policies, these inspectors not only ensure that guidelines around meat quality and antibiotic use are followed, but also "seek to ensure that the animals are treated with respect and cared for." This is done in a way that follows the so-called five freedoms of animal welfare. But what does that mean?

Advertisement

The five freedoms of animal welfare have evolved over time, but the accepted rules for decades have been freedom from hunger and thirst, freedom from discomfort, freedom from pain, injury, or disease, freedom to express normal behavior, and freedom from fear and distress. Some of these, like freedom from hunger and thirst or injury and disease are pretty self explanatory. Freedom to express normal behavior means animals must be given the space to act naturally and be allowed to live around their own kind. And Freedom from fear and distress is meant to avoid any mental pain and suffering.