The Only Liquid You Need To Give Canned Beans Homemade Flavor

While slow cookers and instant pots have made the long process of cooking dried beans easier and quicker, there's nothing like the instant gratification of canned beans. Not only do we share our favorite brands of canned beans, but we've also come up with plenty of creative ways to use them like roasting canned garbanzos or refrying canned black beans. However, the liquid you need to give canned beans homemade flavor without changing their texture is a household staple.

Olive oil is the earthy fat we use to season and cook our veggies and meat, so why not a humble can of beans? It'll easily permeate a pot of canned beans, infusing them with flavor to enhance their savoriness while instilling a subtle creaminess. Canned beans are ready to eat right out of the can, but most of us heat them before serving them as a side dish. So, braising is the low and slow cooking method that'll incorporate olive oil into your beans. Plus, heating the oil will bloom its tasting notes and the flavors of any spices or aromatics you want to throw into your beans. You can use the stove or oven to braise canned beans and olive oil. The stovetop method is quicker than the oven method, but the oven is a passive method that'll free you up to prepare other dishes.

