The Secret For Choosing The Absolute Best Broccoli

On the hunt for those tiny trees of the vegetable world? We've got a few tips to help you find the best broccoli. First, pay attention to the color. Fresh broccoli should be vibrant green or have a slightly purplish tinge. If any of the florets look yellow or orange, they're past their prime. Instead, choose bunches where the tiny buds are all the same size and still tightly closed all the way around the bunch.

The stems can tell you how fresh your broccoli is, too. If they're drying out, they may feel soft and pull away from the main stem when you give them a tug. For a crisp, juicy texture, all stems should have a firm structure from top to bottom. Thick stems are also a sign of a healthy plant, though the overall size of the broccoli head doesn't matter — you can find good specimens in any size. Once you've found the perfect bunch, wrap it loosely in plastic and keep it in the coldest part of your fridge. It should last for about four days while you decide what to do with it.