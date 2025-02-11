The Secret For Choosing The Absolute Best Broccoli
On the hunt for those tiny trees of the vegetable world? We've got a few tips to help you find the best broccoli. First, pay attention to the color. Fresh broccoli should be vibrant green or have a slightly purplish tinge. If any of the florets look yellow or orange, they're past their prime. Instead, choose bunches where the tiny buds are all the same size and still tightly closed all the way around the bunch.
The stems can tell you how fresh your broccoli is, too. If they're drying out, they may feel soft and pull away from the main stem when you give them a tug. For a crisp, juicy texture, all stems should have a firm structure from top to bottom. Thick stems are also a sign of a healthy plant, though the overall size of the broccoli head doesn't matter — you can find good specimens in any size. Once you've found the perfect bunch, wrap it loosely in plastic and keep it in the coldest part of your fridge. It should last for about four days while you decide what to do with it.
Prep tips for brilliant broccoli dishes
There are loads of creative ways enjoy broccoli, and remember, it's all good to eat — even the stems. Enjoy your broccoli branches raw in snacks or salads, stir-fried in a wok, or cut the florets in half and roast them to bring out their sweetness and add a crispy texture. If you're cooking with water, make sure you don't overdo it. Just three minutes in the microwave or in a steamer basket on the stovetop will soften broccoli while keeping the bright green color and most of the nutrients. That's a much better solution than a lengthy boil, which will lead to soggy veggies and wash away some of the water-soluble vitamins.
If you happen to lose track of time, all is not lost. There may be a way to save your overcooked vegetables. Just strain them and plunge them into an ice bath to lower their temperature and stop the cooking process. And if all else fails, set your overcooked broccoli aside for a hearty bowl of broccoli cheddar soup or an easy broccoli pesto.