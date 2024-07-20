The Best Way To Cut Broccoli For Extra Flavorful Roasting
Broccoli is right up there with cauliflower in terms of its appeal and versatility. The little florets are kid-friendly (look it's a tree!) whether served raw with a dip or steamed until soft and buttery. The brassica can be added to everything from a gingery stir-fry to a creamy casserole, but one of the best ways to enjoy broccoli is roasted. As broccoli browns, it takes on a subtle sweetness along with a savory char. The tips become crispy and crackly, like a chip, and the tougher stalks soften. However, to get this effect, you need properly roasted broccoli with plenty of browning that does not steam into a pile of pale green mush.
In addition to a hot oven and a generous coating of oil, how you cut broccoli is essential when roasting. Whether you buy a bag of pre-cut florets or a head, broccoli begins as a round vegetable. But roasting circular pieces doesn't allow the broccoli to make full contact with the hot baking sheet. You need to cut the broccoli pieces lengthwise into slices, wedges, or halved florets to create a flat side that will lay perfectly on the baking sheet and brown down the entire length of each piece.
How to prepare broccoli for ideal roasting
To get the best flat pieces of broccoli for roasting there are a few different ways to prepare the vegetable. After washing and drying the broccoli, trim pre-cut florets and then slice in half or quarters, if large. In addition to creating edges, roasting pieces that are similar in size will prevent under or over cooked bites. For a head or crown of broccoli, start by cutting off the stalk. Don't toss it, though. Trim the bottom and cut the stalk into coins or rectangular planks. Then, snap the florets apart with your hands and slice in half or quarters. Don't worry if you discover during roasting you overlooked a few pieces, you can always give them a smash while roasting to flatten them.
For something a little different, cut thick slices from a large head of broccoli and roast them like a steak, flipping partway through to brown both sides. Regardless of how you get there, for best roasting there are also some universal tips. Skip the parchment paper, which traps moisture and prevents optimal browning. Toss or brush the broccoli with oil, taking care to coat the entire piece so the vegetable sizzles in the oven and doesn't dry out. Finally, to achieve the best color, place an empty rimmed baking sheet in the oven before preheating so it's already hot when adding the seasoned cut broccoli.