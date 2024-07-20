The Best Way To Cut Broccoli For Extra Flavorful Roasting

Broccoli is right up there with cauliflower in terms of its appeal and versatility. The little florets are kid-friendly (look it's a tree!) whether served raw with a dip or steamed until soft and buttery. The brassica can be added to everything from a gingery stir-fry to a creamy casserole, but one of the best ways to enjoy broccoli is roasted. As broccoli browns, it takes on a subtle sweetness along with a savory char. The tips become crispy and crackly, like a chip, and the tougher stalks soften. However, to get this effect, you need properly roasted broccoli with plenty of browning that does not steam into a pile of pale green mush.

In addition to a hot oven and a generous coating of oil, how you cut broccoli is essential when roasting. Whether you buy a bag of pre-cut florets or a head, broccoli begins as a round vegetable. But roasting circular pieces doesn't allow the broccoli to make full contact with the hot baking sheet. You need to cut the broccoli pieces lengthwise into slices, wedges, or halved florets to create a flat side that will lay perfectly on the baking sheet and brown down the entire length of each piece.