Look To Broccoli For A Unique, Vegetarian Steak Experience

So many restaurants today feature cauliflower as a vegetarian entree. It's often presented as a steak that has been seared or roasted. But where is the love for delicious fresh broccoli? Broccoli is also a member of the Brassicaceae family and it's considered a cabbage. On the nutritional front, it packs even more of a punch than cauliflower with more vitamin C.

Broccoli is a great vegetable to prepare like it's a steak. All the steps you need to follow to make a great steak work for this green beauty, too, so get that cast iron pan nice and hot before putting your broccoli in. Coat your vegetable slices in oil before they hit the pan, and cook them until you get a nice sear on each broccoli steak. You want to get some caramelization on the broccoli to boost the earthy flavor. Roasting the broccoli steaks in the oven is another way to get some char on them as well. Just make sure to heat up the sheet pan first before adding the broccoli.