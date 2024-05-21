The Absolute Best Way To Clean Fresh Broccoli

Broccoli is a go-to veggie when it comes to getting something green on the dinner plate. But whether you are making a crispy smashed broccoli, an easy broccoli pesto, or a velvety soy chicken and broccoli, there is one absolute truth, and that is you want to start with a clean head of this cruciferous vegetable. The best way to ensure your broccoli is clean involves rinsing it thoroughly under running water, then submerging it in a bowl of clean cold or warm water, and letting it have a nice long two-minute soak. Make certain you place the broccoli with the stalk sticking straight up and the florets underwater.

If you prefer, you can chop up your broccoli before you soak it. This will make it easier to handle; however, the FDA does recommend rinsing your veggies before you peel or make any incisions. This guideline is to help ensure dirt and bacteria are not transferred by the knife in the process.