How Long To Boil Fresh Broccoli For The Perfect Texture

Broccoli is a controversial veggie. Some people love it, while others pull a face at its mere mention. Despite this reputation, broccoli has become a mainstay in a wide variety of recipes and culinary applications — and for good reason. It's a nutritional powerhouse full of vitamin C, potassium, folate, iron, and fiber. When cooked properly, it adds a ton of nutrition and delicious earthy flavor to soups, salads, and even pasta dishes.

One of the fastest and easiest ways to prepare fresh broccoli for any recipe is to boil it. Boiled broccoli may not sound like the most exciting cooking method, but it's one of the quickest and easiest. A brief boil preserves broccoli's vibrant green color and also turns the tree-like veggie into a toothsome blank canvas ready to be elevated by other ingredients and flavors.

To boil your broccoli properly, fill a medium-sized pot with water, add a pinch of salt, and bring it to a rolling boil. While that's happening, rinse your fresh broccoli and chop it into 1-inch pieces, or as close to 1 inch as you can get. Next, carefully drop the broccoli into your boiling water and let it cook for 3 minutes. After this short dip the broccoli should be tender-crisp — easy to bite through, but with a touch of crispness left. You may boil it for longer if you prefer soft veggies, but keep in mind your broccoli may become mushy and the longer it boils the more nutrients you'll lose.