The Worst Coffee Mate Creamer Makes A Mockery Of Dulce De Leche
Ever since the launch of The Original Coffee Mate Creamer by Nestle, many coffee drinkers are indebted to it for its lack of dairy — the biggest difference between creamer and half-and-half. Yet the Coffee Mate line gets even better with its range of flavorful offerings. From hazelnut to French vanilla, creamers allow coffee drinkers to personalize their morning cup with their favorite flavors. But you'll want to avoid one product in particular, and that's Coffee Mate's Vanilla and Caramel Duo. With grand promises of an experience akin to sipping on dulce de leche, this Coffee Mate creamer set high expectations but failed to meet them dismally. Overall, we ranked it last out of 11 Coffee Mate liquid creamers, as its performance paled in comparison to that of its counterparts.
The flavor of Coffee Mate's Vanilla and Caramel Duo comes off too strong and is best described as "off." One sip of this creamer reveals an artificial aftertaste that aggressively assaults your taste buds. Others describe it as reminiscent of an outright chemical concoction, and ironically, it lacks the very flavors it promises — vanilla and caramel. And that's all before addressing its intense sweetness. The caramel-forward flavor profile suggests something akin to dulce de leche: creamy, sweet, and rich with toffee essence. This creamer is far from that. Sure, it's sweet, but it is so overpoweringly sweet that it eclipses even the coffee it's meant to complement. All in all, this is a creamer we definitely do not recommend purchasing.
Vanilla and Caramel Duo falls short of Coffee Mate's best offerings
When you choose a bottle of Vanilla and Caramel Duo instead of our top-ranked creamer, you're missing out on a lot. With Italian Sweet Crème, there is no aftertaste to spoil what may have been a pleasant experience. The general consensus is that Italian Sweet Crème has a lighter flavor and is less creamy than other creamers, even those from alternative brands, but sometimes less is indeed more. Many coffee lovers appreciate the toned-down essence of a creamer because it allows the true flavor of the coffee to shine through. There's no doubt that Coffee Mate's Vanilla and Caramel Duo could significantly improve its flavor profile by replacing its harsh chemical taste for a subtler one.
Another important factor is sweetness. The balance of sugar in creamers can be a game changer, and the Vanilla and Caramel Duo tends to be overly sweet. A simple trick to enhance your enjoyment might be to add salt. If you've ever tasted the Italian Sweet Crème, you'll notice how you can savor its sweetness, thanks to a touch of saltiness that tempers the final flavor. It's the same concept when it comes to balancing something sweet; a sprinkle of salt can make overly sweet candy more enjoyable. However, we don't recommend trying this with your Vanilla and Caramel Duo, as it may not resolve the aftertaste issue. For a much better coffee experience, you're better off selecting Hazelnut or Italian Sweet Crème from Coffee Mate.