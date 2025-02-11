The Worst Coffee Mate Creamer Makes A Mockery Of Dulce De Leche

Ever since the launch of The Original Coffee Mate Creamer by Nestle, many coffee drinkers are indebted to it for its lack of dairy — the biggest difference between creamer and half-and-half. Yet the Coffee Mate line gets even better with its range of flavorful offerings. From hazelnut to French vanilla, creamers allow coffee drinkers to personalize their morning cup with their favorite flavors. But you'll want to avoid one product in particular, and that's Coffee Mate's Vanilla and Caramel Duo. With grand promises of an experience akin to sipping on dulce de leche, this Coffee Mate creamer set high expectations but failed to meet them dismally. Overall, we ranked it last out of 11 Coffee Mate liquid creamers, as its performance paled in comparison to that of its counterparts.

The flavor of Coffee Mate's Vanilla and Caramel Duo comes off too strong and is best described as "off." One sip of this creamer reveals an artificial aftertaste that aggressively assaults your taste buds. Others describe it as reminiscent of an outright chemical concoction, and ironically, it lacks the very flavors it promises — vanilla and caramel. And that's all before addressing its intense sweetness. The caramel-forward flavor profile suggests something akin to dulce de leche: creamy, sweet, and rich with toffee essence. This creamer is far from that. Sure, it's sweet, but it is so overpoweringly sweet that it eclipses even the coffee it's meant to complement. All in all, this is a creamer we definitely do not recommend purchasing.

