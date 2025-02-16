12 Myths About Cooking Turkey You Should Stop Believing

If you've been told to just leave a frozen turkey out on the counter so it can thaw, then you've just identified another myth you need to stop believing. Leaving turkey out to thaw could put portions of the bird in what is known as the "danger zone", which is the temperature range between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, at which bacteria multiply very quickly. Even though the center of the frozen bird will likely remain well below this temperature, the outer portions will thaw more quickly, rising above that 40-degree Fahrenheit threshold. You and your guest will once again be at a greater risk of getting food poisoning.

Advertisement

Understanding the best tips and tricks for thawing frozen turkey can help you unlearn this myth. Fortunately, there are a few safer thawing options to consider. The best method is to remove the turkey from the freezer enough ahead of time to thaw it in the refrigerator. The specific length of time will vary based on the size of the bird. As a general rule, plan for about 24 hours for each 4 to 5 pounds of weight. If you forgot and don't have enough time to thaw the turkey in this way, you can also thaw it by submerging it in a sink full of cold water. Monitor the progress of the turkey and change the water every half-hour to make sure the edges don't get warm enough that they fall into the danger zone. One final option is to carefully thaw a frozen turkey in the microwave using the defrosting function. If you use cold water or the microwave to thaw the bird, you should cook it immediately to keep the risk of food poisoning low.

Advertisement