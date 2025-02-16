12 Myths About Cooking Turkey You Should Stop Believing
Turkey: It may be a staple at Thanksgiving, but many also cook it for other holidays, serve it at a nice Sunday dinner, or prepare it at another time of year simply because they enjoy eating it. You can even cook a smaller turkey breast if you don't feel like going through the ordeal of roasting a whole, large turkey. Likely because it's not as popular as other proteins — like chicken, beef, or pork — in terms of common weeknight meals, there is a lot of misinformation about preparing this bird. Some of these myths have been circulating for so long that many of us simply accept them as cold, hard facts.
However, as you'll see, this information is simply not correct. In fact, many of these myths about cooking turkey can prevent your bird from reaching its full potential in terms of taste and textures. Others could even threaten your health or the health of those sitting around the dining table with you. Read on if you're ready to debunk some of the most common turkey-cooking myths and make the necessary changes to your culinary routines.
You should rinse turkey before baking it
Rinsing a turkey before putting it in the oven is an important step that removes bacteria from the skin and keeps you and your guests healthy, right? Unfortunately, this is a pervasive myth that simply isn't true — even if it was a key "lesson" you learned several years ago in your grandmother's kitchen. Scientists have learned more about food safety and cross contamination, rendering this old-school way of thinking inaccurate. Instead of making the meal safer for everyone, washing the turkey actually increases the likelihood that someone at the gathering will get food poisoning.
You see, when you wash a turkey at the sink, some of the water that hits the turkey is bound to splatter off, flying in different directions. Anywhere that these splatters land will now be contaminated with the bacteria from the raw bird. For example, if your serving plates or utensils are close to the sink, they could become cross-contaminated, potentially making even the cooked turkey that's served a health risk. Your best bet is to make sure the turkey is cooked thoroughly so all of these bacteria are killed. Wash your hands both before and after handling the turkey to avoid spreading any more bacteria around the kitchen. In case there's any confusion, this reasoning doesn't only apply to large turkeys — rinsing is also a myth about cooking chicken, pork, beef, and other cuts of meat. The risk of cross-contamination is very serious.
Stuffing should always be cooked inside the bird
Many people have very strong opinions about their Thanksgiving stuffing, with several believing it should always be cooked inside the bird in order to achieve the best flavor and texture. However, this is another myth that has the potential to make those around the dinner table sick. The USDA advises against cooking stuffing inside a turkey. When a turkey is stuffed, it increases the total cook time. If you only check the turkey meat itself for doneness, the stuffing may still not be fully cooked. And, since some of those raw turkey juices certainly seeped into it, you could end up serving a side of food poisoning.
To avoid making a mistake when cooking stuffing, the best approach is to bake it in a separate pan. This way, the raw juices from the turkey won't have the potential to contaminate the stuffing, and you won't have to worry about overcooking the turkey waiting for the stuffing to finish. If you are going to be stubborn and insist on cooking the stuffing inside the turkey, then you must confirm that it — not just the meat on the turkey — has reached a minimum internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.
The best way to thaw a turkey is to leave it out on the counter
If you've been told to just leave a frozen turkey out on the counter so it can thaw, then you've just identified another myth you need to stop believing. Leaving turkey out to thaw could put portions of the bird in what is known as the "danger zone", which is the temperature range between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, at which bacteria multiply very quickly. Even though the center of the frozen bird will likely remain well below this temperature, the outer portions will thaw more quickly, rising above that 40-degree Fahrenheit threshold. You and your guest will once again be at a greater risk of getting food poisoning.
Understanding the best tips and tricks for thawing frozen turkey can help you unlearn this myth. Fortunately, there are a few safer thawing options to consider. The best method is to remove the turkey from the freezer enough ahead of time to thaw it in the refrigerator. The specific length of time will vary based on the size of the bird. As a general rule, plan for about 24 hours for each 4 to 5 pounds of weight. If you forgot and don't have enough time to thaw the turkey in this way, you can also thaw it by submerging it in a sink full of cold water. Monitor the progress of the turkey and change the water every half-hour to make sure the edges don't get warm enough that they fall into the danger zone. One final option is to carefully thaw a frozen turkey in the microwave using the defrosting function. If you use cold water or the microwave to thaw the bird, you should cook it immediately to keep the risk of food poisoning low.
Pop-up timers are reliable
A pop-up timer will let you know precisely when you should pull your bird from the oven, right? Sadly, this is another myth that you should stop believing. While a great idea in theory, pop-up timers simply aren't reliable enough. Sometimes, they'll pop up too early, telling you that the turkey is ready, even though it is not finished cooking. Other times, they may malfunction and not pop up at all. This could cause you to leave the turkey in the oven for longer than is necessary, resulting in a dry and tasteless finished product.
So, if you can't trust a pop-up timer to accurately alert you to when the turkey is finished cooking, then what can you trust? You'll need to use a meat thermometer — such as the ThermoPro Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer — to verify the turkey is cooked. The safest course of action is to test the bird in two to three different locations before pulling it from the oven. The thighs should be cooked to a minimum internal temperature of 175 degrees Fahrenheit, the breasts to at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit, and, if you decided to cook the stuffing inside the bird, it should read at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit too.
Deep-frying a turkey doesn't require any special considerations
If you regularly deep-fry chicken, french fries, or other foods with success, you may think that deep-frying a turkey is just as easy — and safe. Deep-frying a turkey is not the same as deep-frying other foods. The larger size of a turkey makes it more likely that oil will splash out of the cooking vessel. If this hot oil hits the burner, it may cause a fire. If your deep-fryer doesn't have a thermostat control — or the control malfunctions — it is also possible the unit will get too hot. If this happens, the oil may overheat and could combust. Burns are also common when deep-frying a turkey, even from how hot the lids and handles get alone.
The safest option is to choose an alternative cooking method and save deep-frying a turkey to a professional. If you are set on trying this cooking method, then there are essential safety precautions to follow. First, never attempt to deep-fry a turkey inside of the house. Instead, set up several yards away from the house to protect the property — and the people inside it — in case a fire starts. To further minimize a catastrophic outcome, be sure to work on a level surface, ensure the deep-fryer is monitored the entire time the turkey is cooking, and have a fire extinguisher ready just in case. Also, you should never drop a turkey that is frozen or partially frozen in a deep-fryer. As the ice melts quickly in the hot oil, the resulting water will boil and turn into steam (while still under the surface of the oil). As the steam expands, it will push oil out of the pot, increasing the risk of some of it causing a fire by hitting the heating element.
Dark meat isn't healthy
Many go their entire life believing that dark meat is unhealthy. And, yes, white and dark meat do have different nutrient profiles. However, dark meat isn't necessarily bad for you. As a quick review, dark meat comes from the turkey thighs and drumsticks, while white meat is from the breasts and wings. So, why do so many people firmly believe that dark meat is unhealthy? Well, it is likely because it has a higher fat content, and we've all been conditioned to see fat as inherently bad.
White and dark meat both contain unsaturated fats, which are generally viewed as beneficial due to their ability to support healthy cholesterol levels and the overall heart health. Dark meat does have a greater amount of saturated fat (about twice as much as white meat). Saturated fat is not as good for us and can contribute to an increased risk of heart disease. However, as with other foods, eating dark meat in moderation shouldn't be a concern. Moreover, dark meat also offers more micronutrients than white meat. These micronutrients can support the body in metabolizing fat, carbohydrates, and proteins. With this new reasoning, hopefully you can allow yourself to enjoy a mix of white and dark meat the next time you cook a turkey.
You should never cook a frozen turkey
Thanksgiving is ruined: You forgot to pull your turkey out of the freezer ahead of time, so now you won't be able to cook it. Fortunately, this is also a myth. While it may not be the most conventional — or timely — option, cooking a frozen turkey is not impossible. However, there are some key considerations to ensure that the bird cooks properly and is safe to eat.
First, remember, the internal temperature of a turkey must be a minimum of 165 degrees Fahrenheit for the innermost part of the breast, and 175 degrees Fahrenheit for the thighs. As you can probably guess, a frozen bird is going to take a lot longer to reach this internal temperature, so you'll need to plan accordingly. Expect to increase the standard cooking time by at least 50%. So, while thawed turkey needs to cook for 15 to 20 minutes per pound, a frozen one will require around 22 to 30 minutes per pound.
There's no rush to put leftovers away
Everyone enjoyed your turkey dinner. Now, your guests want to sit and chat, watch a football game, or go for a long walk to work off that big meal. There's certainly can't be any harm in joining them and pushing off cleaning up — after all, the food is already cooked. Sadly, this is yet another myth. Leaving leftover turkey — and any other perishable items — out for more than two hours can pose an increased risk of food poisoning to anyone who eats those leftovers.
Beyond those two hours, you risk the foods entering that "danger zone" temperature range for bacteria growth (between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit). Remember, your turkey was around 165 degrees Fahrenheit when you pulled it from the oven. It won't take long for the temperature to drop, and you don't want the meat to inadvertently become contaminated with bacteria. Instead, take a few minutes of your time to package leftovers and put them away in the refrigerator as soon as possible.
The leftovers will be good for about a week
We already covered that cooked turkey shouldn't be left out for more than two hours, but how long will it stay good for in the fridge? Unfortunately, the idea that leftovers are safe to eat for a week is another myth. Contrary to what many think, bacteria can still grow on refrigerated foods — it just grows more slowly. Eating turkey that has been in the fridge for more than three or four days will increase the odds of getting food poisoning.
Some of us often determine whether something is safe to eat based on its smell or appearance. This isn't a good idea either. Bacteria are invisible and generally don't impact the way food smells. So, deciding to consume turkey that's been in the fridge for more than four days based on a quick whiff is setting yourself up for illness. If you want to be able to eat the leftover turkey after more than a few days, there is one other option to consider. Turkey will last longer in the freezer than it will in the fridge. In fact, frozen foods are technically safe to eat indefinitely. However, the flavor will degrade over time. If you want to freeze turkey, be sure to package it in an airtight bag or container and aim to eat it within four months.
You should cover turkey with foil the entire time it bakes
There are a few mistakes people make related to covering a turkey with foil. The first is not covering the bird with foil at all. Foil can be very helpful throughout most of the cooking process, as it helps keep moisture in. Without it, much of this excess moisture would evaporate and the turkey would become overly dry.
However, if you overgeneralize this rule and assume you should leave the turkey covered with foil for the entire time it bakes, you're also making a mistake. Removing the foil from the turkey as it is nearing doneness is critical. This ensures that some of that extra moisture is able to evaporate off the skin, allowing it to brown and get crispy. Failing to take the foil off will leave the skin soft, pale, and not very attractive or tasty. You'll want to pull the foil off for the last half hour or so of roasting.
The giblets are useless and should just be thrown out
Whether it's because we have no idea what they are or because we grew up watching our parents pull those bags of giblets out of the turkey and toss them straight into the trash, many of us make this same mistake. To know why it is an error to throw out the giblets, you need to start by developing an understanding of just what they are. Giblets are the liver, heart, and gizzard of a turkey. They are typically bagged and stored in the cavity of the turkey you purchase at the store. Removing the giblets from the turkey is relatively simple; you just need to reach your hand into the cavity and pull them out (this will be much easier to do if the turkey is thawed).
While it may not sound that appetizing to eat these parts of a turkey, they actually offer some nutritional benefits which could change your mind. First, these organs have a very high protein count. They are also a good source of various vitamins, including iron, vitamin A, vitamin B, and CoQ10. There are several different ways you could use giblets, including making soups, enhancing your turkey gravy, or even frying them up to eat as a snack or meal.
It is essential to baste a turkey
The rationale behind basting makes a lot of sense. By dousing the turkey with its drippings, you'll help ensure it doesn't dry out when it cooks. Since dry turkey is one of the top things people want to avoid, it is understandable why so many of us are adamant about setting a timer and regularly basting our turkey as it roasts in the oven. Well, believe it or not, everything most of us have been taught about basting turkey may be just a big ol' myth.
The problem is that when you baste the turkey, none of those drippings actually penetrate beneath the skin — they simply run back down into the pan. If anything, basting may be detrimental to the finished product. By keeping the skin of the turkey overly moist, it will likely not brown and crisp up as desired. Plus, every time you open the oven and remove the turkey to baste it, you're cooling down the oven and slowing down the cooking process.