How To Remove The Giblets From Your Turkey

There is far more to giblets — that little package of bits and bobs stashed away in your store-bought turkey — than meets the eye. On the surface, giblets are simply a mix of heart, gizzard, liver, neck, and sometimes kidneys. But what this goodie bag can do for your Thanksgiving or Christmas turkey, and all the delicious things served alongside the bird, is where the magic truly lies.

Unlike the other offal that's removed from the turkey before it's packaged and sent to your nearest store, these little flavor nuggets are great to eat and are packed with flavor and nutrients. Giblets are usually used to enhance the taste of your flavorful turkey gravy (and do so, oh so well), with the neck being quite rich and gelatinous. It helps to thicken your gravy, too. With your pack of giblets, you'll be getting vitamins A and B, iron, protein, zinc, copper, taurine, choline, selenium, coQ10, and more. So, be sure not to throw this nutrient-rich packet away.

You'll generally find your giblets (pronounced "ji-bluhts", in case you were wondering) tucked away in the big cavity of your turkey, usually in a little plastic bag. All you need to do to remove them is reach into the cavity and collect the bag. Don't worry, we'll walk you through it.

