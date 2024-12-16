How Long Leftover Roast Turkey Will Last In The Fridge Vs Freezer

It's the time of year when we all begin eyeing the leftovers in our fridge with suspicion. Should you toss the bird or roll the dice and make one more leftover turkey sandwich? According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), a cooked bird will keep in a refrigerator set at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or lower for three to four days. So, if your holiday feast took place on Thanksgiving Day, the expiration date has come and gone. But for you careful planners who stowed some breast carvings in the freezer over the holiday weekend, the USDA recommends that you thaw and consume that turkey within three to four months.

The government agency also notes that frozen leftovers are "safe indefinitely," though quality will diminish as time goes on. After all, the idea of eating a turkey with a decade-long freezer life doesn't sound particularly appetizing, regardless of any government reassurances.

Of course, proper storage is imperative when it comes to preserving your physical health and reducing waste. The Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) estimates that around 200 million pounds of turkey ends up in the trash during the Thanksgiving week, and there are a slew of holidays in December where a bird may once again be the centerpiece of a meal. Leftover prep should begin as soon as the table is cleared (or two hours after cooking) to avoid letting food sit in the USDA's temperature Danger Zone of 40-140 degrees Fahrenheit.

