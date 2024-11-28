Give Leftover Turkey New Life As A Festive Flatbread Topping
The Thanksgiving spread is the gift that keeps giving, and we have an equally bountiful list of Thanksgiving leftover recipes. Turkey pot pie and turkey tamales are amongst the most creative ways to repurpose leftover turkey, but flatbread is a much easier way to give leftover turkey new life.
You can slice turkey into chunks or shred it for an easy flatbread topping to pair with sauces, cheese, veggies, and spices. The combinations of toppings you can make are endless, bringing new flavors and textures to the table. Plus, as you bake the turkey with sauces and other moist ingredients, you help prevent it from drying out. You can use the turkey as a topping, but you can also use it as a stuffing for scratch-made flatbread dough; substitute turkey for sausage in this recipe for cheesy sausage and onion bread layering sauteed turkey and veggies with cheese.
Flatbreads encompass a diverse range of recipes and flavors. However, most flatbreads are fairly simple to make and don't take long to bake. Some only require flour and greek yogurt and can be made on a griddle instead of in the oven. We even have a recipe for flourless cottage cheese flatbread. You can skip a scratch-made recipe altogether in favor of store bought flatbreads like pita or naan. You can even use canned crescent rolls for a scratch-made short cut.
Topping ideas for your turkey flatbread
Turkey's mildly gamey, savory flavor will pair well with a wide range of sauces, cheese, veggies, and sauces. Of course, you can also repurpose other leftover Thanksgiving dishes by throwing them on top of flatbread along with the turkey. Cranberry sauce, turkey, and brie are a sweet and savory trifecta worthy of your next flatbread. Another Thanksgiving-inspired combination could be shredded leftover Brussels sprouts, turkey, and roasted butternut squash with a creamy pumpkin puree and goat cheese sauce. You could also blend pumpkin puree with coconut milk and curry to pair with roasted garlic and turkey over naan for an Indian-inspired flatbread to top with chopped cilantro.
Try a store-bought pesto sauce to pair with turkey, sun-dried tomatoes, and ricotta or this recipe for an easy chimichurri sauce to pair with turkey, queso fresco, and a fried egg topping. Top flatbread with alfredo sauce, thinly sliced mushrooms, turkey, and grated parmesan for an ultra-savory white flatbread. Blend shredded turkey with your favorite barbecue sauce brand to pair with shredded cheddar cheese, red onions, and pickles. For a take on buffalo chicken, mix shredded turkey with buffalo sauce, cream cheese, and a bit of mayonnaise to pair with blue cheese, banana peppers, and a drizzle of buttermilk ranch dressing.