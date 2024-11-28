Give Leftover Turkey New Life As A Festive Flatbread Topping

The Thanksgiving spread is the gift that keeps giving, and we have an equally bountiful list of Thanksgiving leftover recipes. Turkey pot pie and turkey tamales are amongst the most creative ways to repurpose leftover turkey, but flatbread is a much easier way to give leftover turkey new life.

You can slice turkey into chunks or shred it for an easy flatbread topping to pair with sauces, cheese, veggies, and spices. The combinations of toppings you can make are endless, bringing new flavors and textures to the table. Plus, as you bake the turkey with sauces and other moist ingredients, you help prevent it from drying out. You can use the turkey as a topping, but you can also use it as a stuffing for scratch-made flatbread dough; substitute turkey for sausage in this recipe for cheesy sausage and onion bread layering sauteed turkey and veggies with cheese.

Flatbreads encompass a diverse range of recipes and flavors. However, most flatbreads are fairly simple to make and don't take long to bake. Some only require flour and greek yogurt and can be made on a griddle instead of in the oven. We even have a recipe for flourless cottage cheese flatbread. You can skip a scratch-made recipe altogether in favor of store bought flatbreads like pita or naan. You can even use canned crescent rolls for a scratch-made short cut.

